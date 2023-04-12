Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP's Sambit Patra walks on fire, worships Goddess Dulan (WATCH)

    The senior BJP said he had performed the task of walking on fire for the welfare of the people and peace in the area.

    BJP leader Sambit Patra walks on fire, worships Goddess Dulan (WATCH)
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra walked on burning coal at the ongoing Jhamu Jatra in Puri district of Odisha. He walked around 10 metres on a burning coal bed on Tuesday.

    Later, Patra tweeted, "Today, I participated in the pilgrimage of Rebati Raman village of Samang panchayat in Puri district, worshipped my mother by walking on fire and took her blessings and wished the villagers happiness and prosperity."

    "In this pilgrimage, I am feeling blessed by walking on the fire and receiving the blessings of the Mother (Goddess Dulan)," Patra said, adding a reflection of this tradition is in the Jak and Jhamu Yatra.

    Speaking to media persons, the senior BJP said he had performed the task of walking on fire for the welfare of the people and peace in the area.

    Patra also attached video footage showing him walking on the fire bed surrounded by villagers who chanted "Hail Maa Dulan" and beat cymbals.

    Patra had contested from Puri Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but he lost to Pinaki Mishra of BJD by a margin of 10,000 votes.

    According to tradition, Jhamu Jatra is a penance and devotees inflict pain on themselves by walking on fire or piercing nails their bodies to appease the Mother Goddess Dulan for the fulfilment of desires.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
