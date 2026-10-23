BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the fatal shooting of a businessman in Ludhiana, alleging a total collapse of law and order in Punjab and demanding an inquiry into the indiscriminate issuance of arms licences by the state government.

BJP Leader Slams Punjab Government Over Ludhiana Killing

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 23 (ANI): Launching a blistering attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over the fatal shooting of 34-year-old businessman Rahul Sharma in Ludhiana, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that the "rule of law has ended in Punjab, and only the rule of bullets remains." Bittu, who visited the victim's residence to offer his condolences to the bereaved family, demanded strict and immediate police action against all the accused, vehemently rejected the "accidental firing" claims being circulated, and questioned the rampant, unchecked issuance of arms licences across the state.

Rahul Sharma (34), son of the owner of Ludhiana’s well-known 'Pandit Ji Kulche Chole', died of a bullet injury late Wednesday night during a friend's birthday gathering in the city. Speaking to the media here after meeting the victim’s family, Bittu launched a blistering attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, claiming that the rule of law has completely collapsed in the state. "It feels as though the rule of law has ended in Punjab, and only the rule of bullets remains," Bittu remarked. "Guns have reached every corner, and pistols are in everyone's hands. Youngsters who barely know how to hold a pen properly are being handed firearms. What has this government reduced Punjab to?"

Concerns Over Arms Licences and Administrative Corruption

Bittu raised serious questions over the unchecked issuance of arms licences in Punjab, alleging widespread administrative irregularities and corruption. "Licenses are being handed out indiscriminately without genuine threat assessments or intelligence verification. The state administration has turned transfers and postings into an ATM business. Why aren't authorities investigating how many licences are being granted daily to youths?" he asked.

Refusal of Accidental Firing Claims

Vehemently rejecting claims surfacing in videos that the incident was merely an "accidental firing," Bittu termed it a deliberate attempt to shield the culprits. "How does a weapon discharge on its own? Is it magic? You have to load it, pull the trigger, and point it. Accidental firings do not strike someone fatally like this. Why was a firearm brought out at a party in the first place? This is nothing but an attempt to cover up a murder, and the police must conduct a strict interrogation," he asserted.

Bittu also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the brief nine-minute Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, stating that crores of rupees were squandered while critical issues concerning the public and deteriorating law and order were ignored. Police have registered a case against several individuals, including party host Akhil Joshi and key accused Gagandeep Arora, with multiple teams deployed to arrest those involved. (ANI)

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