A fire occurred at a timber depot in Kukatpally, Telangana. Five fire tenders successfully extinguished the flames with no injuries reported. Officials are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Fire Incident at Kukatpally Timber Depot

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a timber depot near Sitarama Temple in Kukatpally in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Firefighting Operations and Investigation

Emergency Response Efforts

According to officials, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Fire personnel brought the fire under control.

Status of Investigation

“A fire broke out at a timber depot near Sitarama Temple. Five fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” a fire official from Medchal-Malkajgiri district said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)