Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP leader Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

    Following his appointment as the leader of the BJP legislature party, Yadav, accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and three Central observers, held discussions with Governor Mangubhai Patel.

    BJP leader Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    BJP leader Mohan Yadav on Wednesday (December 13) took the mantle as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and various BJP state chief ministers. This transition marked Yadav's emergence as the Chief Minister, succeeding the veteran Shivraj Singh Chouhan for an unprecedented fifth term in office.

    Accompanying Yadav's oath-taking, two deputy chief ministers, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, also stepped into their roles.

    Decoding BJP's caste dynamics: CM celection in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

    Ahead of the ceremony, the 58-year-old Yadav embarked on a visit to a temple in Bhopal and paid homage at the state BJP office to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a foundational member of the Jana Sangh, and BJP's ideological stalwart, Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

    At the venue, standees featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, CM-designate Mohan Yadav, and state BJP president VD Sharma were prominently on display.

    Following his designation as the BJP legislature party leader, Yadav, accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and three Central observers, conferred with Governor Mangubhai Patel.

    Bihar shocker: Pregnant woman dies after husband sets her on fire for carrying female fetus

    In the recent November 17 assembly elections, the BJP clinched a resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh, securing 163 seats out of the total 230-member assembly. In contrast, the Congress party trailed, securing a distant second place with 66 seats.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Decoding BJP's caste dynamics: CM celection in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh vkp

    Decoding BJP's caste dynamics: CM celection in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

    Kerala: KSRTC announces special services from Bengaluru, Chennai on Christmas-New Year season; Check details rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC announces special services from Bengaluru, Chennai on Christmas-New Year season; Check details

    Lakshadweep orders change of curriculum from Malayalam medium to CBSE English medium anr

    Lakshadweep orders change of curriculum from Malayalam medium to CBSE English medium

    Kerala: 2 people arrested for kidnapping, beating man over online trading rkn

    Kerala: 2 people arrested for kidnapping, beating man over online trading

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slams Pinarayi govt's Nava Kerala Sadas, terms it 'extravagant' anr

    Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi govt's Nava Kerala Sadas, terms it 'extravagant'

    Recent Stories

    Decoding BJP's caste dynamics: CM celection in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh vkp

    Decoding BJP's caste dynamics: CM celection in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

    Karnataka: V Somanna's upset triggers high-level talks, urges BS Yediyurappa's involvement

    Karnataka: V Somanna's upset triggers high-level talks, urges BS Yediyurappa's involvement

    OpenAI drama reveals secret WhatsApp group with over 100 CEOs including Mark Zuckerberg Report gcw

    OpenAI drama reveals secret WhatsApp group with over 100 CEOs, including Mark Zuckerberg: Report

    Kerala: KSRTC announces special services from Bengaluru, Chennai on Christmas-New Year season; Check details rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC announces special services from Bengaluru, Chennai on Christmas-New Year season; Check details

    Vegetarian Virat Kohli loves this 'chicken tikka'! Indian batting icon's Instagram post stumps fans snt

    Vegetarian Virat Kohli loves this 'chicken tikka'! Indian batting icon's Instagram post stumps fans

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon