YSRCP accuses the Andhra CM of neglecting cyclone victims for publicity, while TDP leaders defend the administration's disaster response, citing effective coordination in Visakhapatnam to restore essential services and aid citizens.

YSRCP Criticizes Government Handling of Cyclone Arnab

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): YSRCP state spokesperson Karumuri Venkata Reddy accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of focusing on publicity while people affected by Cyclone Arnab struggle without adequate help. Speaking to the media at the party’s central office, he said the government had failed to move people to safety, alert officials in time, and provide essential support. He also criticised ministers for claiming that crop damage was being assessed through CCTV cameras instead of visiting affected areas.

Venkata Reddy said crops across lakhs of acres had been damaged and power and transport links disrupted in hundreds of villages. He alleged that the government had announced a limited damage estimate before completing a field survey, risking further injustice to farmers. He demanded immediate cash assistance, essential supplies, drinking water, safe shelter and quality food for affected families. He also called for payment of pending compensation and input subsidies for farmers affected by Cyclone Montha, as well as a comprehensive assessment and compensation for all eligible farmers affected by the current cyclone. He urged the government to restore electricity and transport urgently and take steps to prevent loss of life as heavy rain may continue. He said publicity and Nara Lokesh’s social media posts would not help farmers, and alleged that the cyclone campaign was being used to divert attention from violence and disorder during local elections.

TDP Defends Disaster Relief Operations

Meanwhile, TDP MP Bharat Mathukumilli applauded the electricity department in Visakhapatnam for their efforts. "Last evening was when we saw the peak of the winds in the city of Visakhapatnam. Around 12:00 or 1:00 a.m., the peak of the cyclone hit around Yanam. But I think because we are about 200 kilometres away, the winds have already slowed down here. Yesterday we received about 15 centimetres of rain...I think over 200-300 trees fell, and we also saw electricity issues in many areas. I want to applaud all of the GVMC and electricity department workers who worked around the clock in hazardous conditions to ensure that citizens had access to roads. This is the sign of a good government when everyone works together as a team, works responsibly, and addresses citizens' issues. I think we have come far from the Hudhud cyclone in 2014," he said. (ANI)