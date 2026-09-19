The BJP IT Cell is holding a workshop on Sunday to enhance its digital outreach, with a special focus on connecting with Gen Z. The event will be inaugurated by National President Nitin Nabin and will feature a session by B L Santosh.

BJP to Host Workshop on Digital Outreach

BJP IT Cell will organise a workshop on Sunday (September 20), with a special focus on strengthening the party’s digital outreach and enhancing engagement with Gen Z and the younger generation. BJP National President Nitin Nabin will inaugurate the workshop.

The programme will deliberate on strategies to make the party’s digital outreach more effective and strengthen communication with young audiences across various digital platforms.

The workshop will also focus on evolving communication strategies suited to changing digital trends and emerging platforms, with an emphasis on expanding the party’s connect with Gen Z.

A session of the workshop will be addressed by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh, who will interact with party functionaries and share his perspective on organisational and digital outreach strategies.

The workshop is expected to bring together BJP’s IT and digital functionaries to discuss ways to further strengthen the party’s digital ecosystem and improve its engagement with young and digitally active audiences.

Party Announces New Social Media Team

Earlier in August, the BJP named senior Chhattisgarh leader Deepak Mhaskey as its new National Social Media Convenor under President Nitin Nabin.

Profile of Deepak Mhaskey

Based in Raipur and a Permanent Invited Member of the state BJP, Mhaskey is seen as an organisation- and data-oriented face for the party's digital outreach. A former chemistry professor with an M.Sc., a diploma in Cement Technology, and computer programming training, he also has experience in horticulture and organic farming. Within the party, he is recognised for electoral data management and beneficiary outreach. He has earlier led the BJP Chhattisgarh IT Cell and served as State Spokesperson. Currently Chairman of CGMSC with Minister of State rank since 2025 and a former Independent Director at Engineers India Ltd.

Team Structure and Context

The BJP has appointed Deepak Mhaske as its social media convener in the latest revision of the party's national team ahead of elections in many states. Mhaske will be assisted by Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav as social media co-convenors. Amit Malviya, the longtime BJP in-charge for IT, in a post on X, congratulated the new team.