Following ED raids on Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies. Cheema called the BJP a 'threat to democracy' and warned of backlash.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday accused the BJP-led central government of misusing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following ED raids at the premises belonging to Punjab minister and MLA Sanjeev Arora again. He futher said that the BJP is a "threat to democracy" and said that people will "teach them a lesson", referring to the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. "Punjab is the land of saints, gurus, brave warriors who stood like a rock whenever the country was attacked by outsiders, people of Punjab played a vital role in protecting the unity and integrity. During independence, people of Punjab sacrificed the most...BJP is a threat to democracy. BJP leverages its unethical alliance with ED and other central agencies in states where elections are imminent. BJP's design is hate-mongering, and people of Punjab do not tolerate anyone who spreads hate...BJP is misusing ED, CBI, the 3 crore population of Punjab will teach them a lesson....," he told ANI

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kejriwal Alleges Centre of Targeting Punjab Leaders

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that Punjabis have been "harassed" through multiple central actions, and accused the BJP-led Centre of targeting leaders in the state following ED raids at the premises belonging to Punjab minister and MLA Sanjeev Arora again.

Details of ED Raid on Sanjeev Arora

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations linked to Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with an ongoing alleged Rs 100 crore money laundering probe. The searches are being conducted at five premises across Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "As soon as the Bengal elections ended, Modi ji started conducting daily ED raids in Punjab. In the past few years, Modi ji has dealt Punjab a heavy blow. Punjabis have been harassed in every possible way. Attacks were launched on Punjab's water, attempts were made to take over Punjab University, funds for rural development were withheld, and now relentless ED raids have been unleashed. A raid was carried out at Ashok Mittal's place, and the very next day he was brought into the BJP. This means the purpose of the ED raid wasn't to uncover stolen money. It was solely to break Ashok Mittal and get him to join the BJP. Just a few days ago, a raid was also conducted at Sanjeev Arora's place. When he didn't join the BJP, another raid was carried out at his premises." (ANI)