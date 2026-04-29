BJP leader Nalin Kohli said the party is hopeful of a 'historic mandate' in West Bengal, citing high voter turnout as a 'mood for change'. Exit polls also project a victory for the BJP in the 294-seat assembly, with vote counting on May 4.

BJP Confident of 'Historic Mandate'

BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Wednesday said that the party will secure a "historic mandate" in West Bengal and said that people have come out in large numbers to vote "without fear".

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Speaking with ANI, Kohli said, "The exit poll of Assam is showing that the BJP is forming a clear majority government in Assam. About West Bengal, there has been a historic voting percentage. People have voted without fear...People who have come out in such a large number indicate that the mood is for change. We are very hopeful of a historic mandate in West Bengal and the BJP forming the government," he said.

Exit Polls Project BJP Win

His remarks come as the pollsters, in their exit poll projections, projected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, whose polling concluded this evening.

The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats. Meanwhile, as per Matrize too, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.

Record Voter Turnout

These projections come after the final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday, with the voter turnout in West Bengal reaching a staggering 91.62%. According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India at 7:30 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a massive 93.48% turnout, followed closely by South 24 Parganas (91.73%), North 24 Parganas (91.70%), Hooghly (91.50%), Nadia (91.45%), and Howrah (91.17%).

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hailed the voter participation, stating, "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase I & II since Independence - Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv". This high level of engagement mirrors the first phase of polling, which recorded a substantial 91.78% turnout, underscoring the widespread and active participation of citizens in the current elections. The first phase of polling was held on April 23.

The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)