Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra expressed confidence in a historic BJP victory in West Bengal and a strong NDA show in Tamil Nadu, citing exit poll trends. He also targeted the 'infighting' within the ruling Congress government in Karnataka.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Thursday expressed confidence that the party is heading towards a historic victory in West Bengal, while also claiming that the NDA will perform strongly in other states such as Tamil Nadu.

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Reacting to exit poll trends, Vijayendra said the party is confident under its central leadership and the efforts of its cadre across the country. "We are very confident under the dynamic leadership of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and our honourable Home Minister Amit Shah ji and the national President Nitin Naveen ji. Due to the hard work of lakhs and lakhs of party workers in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party is going to come to power for the first time in West Bengal's history," he said.

He further added that political momentum is in favour of the BJP and its allies. "So every Indian is eagerly waiting for these results; even in Tamil Nadu, the BJP and NDA are expected to perform much better," Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra on Karnataka Congress Infighting

When asked about possible political changes in Congress following the elections, Vijayendra targeted internal differences within the party. He said factionalism is visible in the ruling Congress government and claimed leaders are divided. "See, there is already a serious fight, which is going on within the Congress party," he said.

Vijayendra further alleged that senior leaders and their supporters are operating separately amid internal differences. "MLAs are camping in Delhi. Followers of D.K. Shivakumar, they're going in a separate batch; followers of Siddaramaiah, they're camping in Delhi," he said.

He added that these developments indicate internal instability in the party. "So this means all is not well within the ruling Congress government, and post-by-election results, you will see that the infighting within the Congress party will come to a final stage," he said.

West Bengal Exit Poll Predictions

Meanwhile, most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP is poised to win West Bengal and oust the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for the last 15 years.

Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.

JVC projected that the BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat.

P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others. (ANI)