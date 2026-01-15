After voting in the Maharashtra local body elections, Congress MP Praniti Shinde slammed the BJP for 'dirty politics' and 'arrogance of power'. She accused the party of misusing its position and claimed people are 'fed up' and will vote for a change.

Former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, along with his family, including MP Praniti Shinde, cast their vote in Solapur for the Maharashtra local body elections on Thursday.

'BJP Has Arrogance of Power': Praniti Shinde

After casting her vote, Congress MP Praniti Shinde accused the BJP of dirty politics, stating that the party has "arrogance of having power for the first time." Shedding light on Congress's developmental approach, accusing BJP of using foul tactics to garner votes in the local body elections. "When we vote in the Solapur Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra local body elections, our vote should be for development. Congress is fighting for this, and the way the BJP is doing politics by murdering someone or by distributing money... maybe they have the arrogance of having power for the first time, which is why they are misusing it..," she told the media.

She further said that the common people are "fed up" with the BJP's politics and will vote for change. "...People have seen it all now, and they are fed-up of BJP's petty politics. So, you will see in the results tomorrow how people bring a change," she asserted.

Shinde Alleges Police Bias Against Congress

On the matter of Congress ministers caught red-handed buying votes, Shinde said that the "police only target Congress members." "This unfair practice should be completely abolished by all parties. However, the police should work in an unbiased manner. They intentionally targeted the Congress members and favoured the BJP members. This is not right," Shinde accused.

'Keep Democracy Alive': Sushil Kumar Shinde

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde urged people to vote in large numbers to "keep the democracy alive." "This is a part of the flow of democracy. It is essential for everyone to vote to keep this democracy alive," he said.

Furthermore, Shinde, in a veiled attack on the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti, condemned the "arrogance and bullying" taking place in the state. "...But the kind of arrogance and bullying that is happening within this democracy is very wrong. This will put our democracy in danger. Therefore, everyone needs to take appropriate action on this matter," he stated.

Polling Across Maharashtra

The polling for India's richest municipal corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began on Thursday early morning, with hundreds of voters queueing up to exercise their franchise and elect 277 new ward members, after a gap of nearly 8 years. Voting began at 7:30 am today, with people queuing at their respective polling booths. A total of 1,700 candidates are set to contest the polls in Mumbai. Apart from Mumbai, Municipal elections for over 28 other corporations are being held across Maharashtra, with counting of votes scheduled for Friday, January 16. (ANI)