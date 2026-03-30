Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses confidence in BJP's election prospects, stating the party is receiving strong support from the public, especially women and Gen Z. He believes the BJP will get maximum votes and take Assam to greater heights.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the ongoing Assembly elections, stating that the party is receiving strong public support across the state.Speaking with ANI in Dibrugarh, Sarma said, "Assam ko aasmaan tak le jana hai. People are giving a lot of love to the BJP in Assam. We will get the maximum votes no matter what. The Gen Z of India is with us." He further emphasised the party's vision for the state's development and reiterated that the BJP remains committed to taking Assam to greater heights. The Assam Assembly elections are witnessing intense political activity, with major parties campaigning vigorously to secure a mandate from the voters.

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Women and Gen Z Driving Electoral Momentum

Earlier on March 28, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that women and Gen Z voters are at the forefront of the electoral momentum. Speaking to ANI on Friday, CM Sarma said, "You will find women at public meetings and youth at rallies. There is tremendous enthusiasm among them. This election is being fought by Gen Z and women, and we are going to see a great result. "

From Tense Seats to 'A+' Strongholds

Highlighting his recent campaign trail, the Chief Minister said he addressed rallies in Dhakuakhana and Lakhimpur, constituencies that were closely contested in the previous election. "Last time, we w ere tense till the final counting in these seats. But now, they have turned into A+ seats. With the work done by our government and major initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people are set to vote one-sidedly for the BJP-AGP-BPF alliance," he stated.

Election Schedule and Political Contest

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister also conducted a campaign rally in Lakhimpur ahead of the state Legislative Assembly elections. The Assam CM is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by CM Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)