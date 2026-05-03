The BJP's election committee met in Shimla to plan for upcoming local body polls in Himachal. State VP Vipin Parmar attacked the Congress government, calling the polls a 'semi-final' and highlighting unfulfilled promises and administrative failures.

A crucial meeting of the BJP Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Bodies Election Management Committee was held at the party's State Headquarters, Deep Kamal, Chakkar (Shimla), under the chairmanship of BJP State Vice President and MLA Vipin Parmar. The meeting was attended by Vice President and MLA Vinod Kumar, BJP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Randhir Sharma, Bihari Lal Sharma, Sanjay Sharma, Pramod Thakur, along with other senior leaders. During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the upcoming Municipal Corporation and Urban Local Body elections was conducted, and a focused strategy was formulated to contest the elections with strong organisational coordination. Detailed discussions were also held on ensuring the BJP's effective participation in the Zila Parishad elections, based on inputs received from mandal and district units across the state.

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BJP Targets Congress Govt, Calls Polls 'Semi-Final'

BJP State Vice President Vipin Parmar said that there is widespread public anger against the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. "The Congress government has deceived the people with false promises. The public is now ready to give a befitting reply in these elections. These polls are the semi-final before the Assembly elections, and Congress will get a clear trailer of its defeat," he stated.

Unfulfilled Promise to Women a 'Betrayal'

Targeting the Congress government on women-related issues, Parmar said that the promise of providing ₹1500 per month to 28 lakh women in the state has not been fulfilled to date. "Even after 41 months, not a single woman has received this amount--this is a clear betrayal of women," he said.

He further alleged that the failure to implement this promise has resulted in a liability of over ₹1 lakh crore, raising serious questions about the intent and governance of the Congress government. Parmar added that women across the state feel cheated and will give a strong response in the upcoming elections.

'Negligence' in Health Sector Exposed by Nursing Institute Case

Reacting strongly to the Kaneri Nursing Institute case, Parmar said that the recent incident has exposed the alarming condition of the state's health system. He pointed out that two students were found infected with tuberculosis, while 17 others were given preventive medication, which is a matter of grave concern.

"This is not just an isolated incident but a reflection of the negligence, mismanagement, and deteriorating condition of health institutions under the Congress government," he said. "The institute has been operational since 2007, yet there has been no proper tendering for the mess, serious concerns over food quality, and lack of records--this clearly reflects administrative failure," he alleged.

He further said that the protests by parents and concerns raised by students indicate growing public dissatisfaction with the government's functioning. "Such negligence in critical sectors like health and education raises serious questions about the government's accountability," he added.

"The Congress government has failed on every front--be it women's welfare, farmers' issues, or healthcare. The people of Himachal Pradesh are ready to hold them accountable, and the BJP will emerge stronger with a decisive mandate in the upcoming elections."