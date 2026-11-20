The BJP is convening a two-day executive meeting in Haridwar to finalize its 2027 election strategy. Simultaneously, the AAP has announced plans to contest all 70 Uttarakhand Assembly seats as preparations for the upcoming polls intensify.

BJP Sets Election Strategy in Haridwar

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): To strengthen its preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sound its electoral bugle from Haridwar, where around 900 party leaders and office-bearers will participate in a two-day extended state executive committee meeting on November 21 and 22. The meeting will be held at Premnagar Ashram in Haridwar and will focus on the party's organisational roadmap and electoral strategy ahead of the Assembly elections.

Senior party leaders, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, state in-charge Ram Madhav, state co-in-charges Arvind Menon and Bansuri Swaraj, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state president Mahendra Bhatt, and state general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sharma, will attend the meeting. With the aim of forming the BJP government in Uttarakhand for a third consecutive term, the extended state executive committee is expected to deliberate on the organisation's upcoming action plan and election strategy.

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the BJP returned to power for a second consecutive term, winning 47 of the 70 Assembly seats, while the Congress was reduced to 19 seats. However, the BJP suffered a major setback as the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat also lost the Lalkuan seat to BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by 17,527 votes. Despite Dhami's defeat, the BJP subsequently retained him as Chief Minister. The results also saw defeats for several prominent leaders, including AAP's chief ministerial candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), who lost from Gangotri.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to field candidates in all 70 constituencies for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, state unit president Uma Sisodia said. The decision came after AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal met with leaders of the party’s Uttarakhand unit in Delhi, following an internal meeting of key state leaders at the party headquarters.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Uma Sisodia said, “The meeting with party convener Arvind Kejriwal went very well. He has given us the go-ahead to begin preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in full swing and field candidates in all constituencies.”Uma Sisodia said, “Arvind Kejriwal has assured us that he will visit Dehradun soon, along with the constituencies where the party is in a strong position. Other senior party leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, will also visit the state.” (ANI)