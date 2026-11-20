BJP leader Nalin Kohli reaffirmed India's refusal to hold talks with Pakistan until it stops sponsoring terrorism. The comments came during the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi, where Pakistani minister Musadik Masood Malik dodged questions.

BJP Firm on No Talks With Pakistan Amidst Ongoing Terrorism Concerns

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli on Friday asserted that India's bilateral ties with Pakistan remain unchanged and ruled out any talks in the face of terrorism. Speaking to ANI on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 'Civilisational Dialogue', Kohli said, "India did not extend any special invitation to Pakistan. Our bilateral relations remain exactly as they were. The PM Modi-led government has made this clear. There can be no dialogue as long as terrorism is directed against us. This is a multilateral forum." Hitting out at the Congress, he added, "We do not need to learn any of this from the Congress party. If they wish to discuss foreign policy, they should look at what kind of foreign policy existed during the times of Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi."

Meanwhile, Pakistan has once again deterred from taking accountability for cross-border terrorism, as its visiting Minister Musadik Masood Malik dodged direct questions on the issue during the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi on Friday, deferring his response to a later date. Leading the Pakistani delegation at the three-day event, Malik evaded giving a direct answer when pressed on India's long-standing concerns regarding cross-border terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistani soil, merely stating, "I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations."

Instead of addressing Islamabad's failure to rein in terror networks, the Pakistani minister deflected attention by steering the narrative toward regional history and cultural diversity. Malik's refusal to confront the issue stands in sharp contrast to India's unwavering zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border and state-sponsored terrorism. New Delhi has consistently sensitised the global community on the issue of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan through high-level visits and diplomatic engagements.