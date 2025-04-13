BJP files complaint against Kanhaiya Kumar over his remarks on PM Modi, RSS

Read Full Article

The BJP has lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar at a police station, alleging that he made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to media reports, the complaint states that Kumar referred to Modi as a "Sanghi" and called the RSS "terrorist," which the BJP has termed highly offensive and inflammatory. BJP's media cell president, Danish Iqbal, filed the complaint citing these two terms as unacceptable.

The party has demanded strict action, arguing that such comments not only violate the Model Code of Conduct but also aim to incite communal tension during the election period. Congress has yet to respond officially to the allegations.

Latest Videos