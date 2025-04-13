user
user icon

BJP files complaint against Kanhaiya Kumar over his remarks on PM Modi, RSS

BJP leaders have demanded strict action, accusing Kanhaiya Kumar of spreading misinformation and attempting to provoke communal sentiments. The Congress has yet to issue a formal response.

BJP files complaint against Kanhaiya Kumar over his remarks on RSS ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 2:54 PM IST

The BJP has lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar at a police station, alleging that he made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to media reports, the complaint states that Kumar referred to Modi as a "Sanghi" and called the RSS "terrorist," which the BJP has termed highly offensive and inflammatory. BJP's media cell president, Danish Iqbal, filed the complaint citing these two terms as unacceptable.

The party has demanded strict action, arguing that such comments not only violate the Model Code of Conduct but also aim to incite communal tension during the election period. Congress has yet to respond officially to the allegations.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi SHOCKER! Drunk man strangles wife after tiff, hangs body to pass it off as suicide, arrested shk

Delhi SHOCKER! Drunk man strangles wife after tiff, hangs body to pass it off as suicide, arrested

'Have to protect every Hindu': UP CM Yogi slams Congress, SP for not supporting persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus shk

'Have to protect every Hindu': UP CM Yogi slams Congress, SP for not supporting persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus

Over 20 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy: Acting mayor ddr

Over 20 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy: Acting mayor

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari claims Hindus 'forced to flee' Bengal's Murshidabad amid violence, shares pics, videos shk

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari claims Hindus 'forced to flee' Bengal's Murshidabad amid violence, shares pics, videos

Uttar Pradesh teen killed while watching IPL as minor fires grandfather's gun 'for fun' ddr

UP teen killed while watching IPL as minor fires grandfather's gun 'for fun'

Recent Stories

US tariffs on China's low-value e-commerce goods could shift trade to India: GTRI AJR

US tariffs on China's low-value e-commerce goods could shift trade to India: GTRI

Delhi SHOCKER! Drunk man strangles wife after tiff, hangs body to pass it off as suicide, arrested shk

Delhi SHOCKER! Drunk man strangles wife after tiff, hangs body to pass it off as suicide, arrested

IPL 2025: LSG pacer Shardul slams commentators for trying to be hard on bowlers after win vs GT HRD

LSG pacer Shardul slams commentators for 'trying to be hard' on bowlers after win vs GT

'Have to protect every Hindu': UP CM Yogi slams Congress, SP for not supporting persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus shk

'Have to protect every Hindu': UP CM Yogi slams Congress, SP for not supporting persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus

Private equity investment in Indian real estate jumps 35% to $748 million in Q1 2025: Savills AJR

Private equity investment in Indian real estate jumps 35% to $748 million in Q1 2025: Savills

Recent Videos

Hemant Soren Pay Tribute to Jawan Sunil Dhan Martyred in Anti-Naxal Ops | Asianet Newsable

Hemant Soren Pay Tribute to Jawan Sunil Dhan Martyred in Anti-Naxal Ops | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Constitution In Danger': BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Mamata Banerjee, INDIA Bloc

'Constitution In Danger': BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Mamata Banerjee, INDIA Bloc

Video Icon
IPL 2025 LSG vs GT Highlights | Fifties from Pooran, Marsh Lead to Dominant Win | Asianet Newsable

IPL 2025 LSG vs GT Highlights | Fifties from Pooran, Marsh Lead to Dominant Win | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS Highlights | Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking 141 Powers Historic Chase

IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS Highlights | Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking 141 Powers Historic Chase

Video Icon
Kerala: Devotees Take Part in Procession of Palm Sunday at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral

Kerala: Devotees Take Part in Procession of Palm Sunday at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral

Video Icon