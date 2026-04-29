BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia expresses confidence, stating voters have given a "historic mandate" for a third term. Citing exit polls that project a comfortable win, he credited the leadership of PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BJP Confident of 'Historic Mandate' in Assam

BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia on Wednesday stated that the voters have backed the party after exit pollsters have projected a comfortable return of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking with ANI, Saikia said that voters are giving a "historic mandate" to the BJP for a third time in Assam. "Exit polls may not be perfect, but the BJP and NDA expect strong results in Assam. Voters have backed the BJP for development, identity, and leadership under PM Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, giving what is set to be a historic mandate for a third term," he told ANI.

Assam Exit Poll Predictions

BJP-led NDA is poised to retain power in Assam, according to the predictions of two exit polls released on Wednesday after the polling process ended in four states and a union territory. Axis My India predicted that the BJP will secure 88-100 seats and Congress 24 to 36 seats. The state has 126 assembly seats and went to the polls on April 9.

JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the BJP and 23-33 seats for Congress. It gave 0-2 seats in AIUDF and three to others. Assam had seen a high voter turnout of 85.38% per cent. The Congress stitched a six-party alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA, which sought its third successive term in office.

BJP's Projections for West Bengal

Speaking about West Bengal, where most of the pollsters projected the BJP's victory, Dilip Saikia said, "In Bengal, too, people have voted against Mamata Banerjee's 15 years of corruption and syndicate rule. Despite TMC's attempts to create fear, voters came out boldly, strengthening India's democratic process."

West Bengal Exit Poll Numbers

The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state. Other parties are projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats. Other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.

Polling Schedule and Result Declaration

The exit poll results were released after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in West Bengal on Wednesday. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The results for all assembly elections will be out on May 4.