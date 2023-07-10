Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP ends two-year boycott of Asianet News, cites 'Emergency' in Kerala

    According to K Surendran, the State President of the Kerala BJP, the party feels a sense of duty to support the media and defend the freedom of the press, as both entities are facing unwarranted scrutiny and targeting from the state government's machinery.
     

    BJP ends two-year boycott of Asianet News
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala unit has decided to end its two-year non-cooperation with Asianet News. The decision was taken considering the unabated media hounding by the LDF government. In a statement, BJP State President K Surendran said the party is "obliged to stand with the media and for the freedom of the Press; both are being targeted by the state government’s machinery."

    "Kerala, known for its democratic values, cannot accept this fascist approach of CPM against Asianet News and its journalists. The current scenario reminds one of the Emergency days. Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is trying to destroy media freedom and discredit media persons in the state. The BJP will lead a strong public protest against the communist government's moves to suppress the media, the fourth pillar of democracy," he added.

    The Opposition and the media community have been criticizing the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its alleged suppression of press freedom. Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar recently expressed concern over police actions against certain media outlets in Kerala, stating that the state government is intimidating the media for exposing its alleged wrongdoing.

    Citing instances like the recent police actions against media personnel, the senior BJP leader claimed that these incidents constituted the "first kind of terrorism against the media" in the southern state.

    He further asserted that the Left government's actions against the media and journalists demonstrate a clear case of "political vendetta" against those who expose the alleged misconduct of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration.

    In response to these developments, the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club has called on the state government to cease its attempts to undermine the press, emphasizing that they should refrain from destroying the fourth estate simply because it reports news that may be unfavorable to them.

