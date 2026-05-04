The BJP has ended Mamata Banerjee's 15-year reign in West Bengal, crossing the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly Elections with 198 seats. The TMC was left struggling, a stark reversal attributed to high anti-incumbency and a voter roll cleanup.

In a political earthquake that has reshaped the landscape of eastern India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, effectively ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year reign.

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As of Monday afternoon, the BJP surged ahead in 198 seats, leaving the Trinamool Congress (TMC) struggling to cross the 100-seat threshold, a stunning reversal for the party that dominated the state with 213 seats just five years ago.

High Turnout and Voter Roll Cleanup

Despite an exhaustive campaign featuring 94 rallies and 13 padayatras, the 71-year-old "Didi" found her signature brand of confrontational politics under fire. The BJP, led by its aggressive local face and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, successfully capitalised on deep-seated anti-incumbency and a high-stakes narrative of "voter roll cleanup." A record voter turnout of 92.47% across two phases suggested a massive groundswell of participation.

Mamata's campaign was heavily anchored in her legal and street battles against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which saw roughly 8.9 million names removed, an exercise she decried as a central conspiracy to disenfranchise her base. High turnout often signals a desire for change. The record-breaking 92.47% turnout indicated a highly energised electorate. Analysts suggest that the "migrant voter" (workers returning to the state to vote) and a surge in first-time voters favoured the BJP's narrative of "Asol Poriborton" over the CM's "Bengali Asmita" appeal. The BJP framed this as the removal of "illegal infiltrators," while Mamata personally argued in the Supreme Court that it was a targeted disenfranchisement of her core base. The data suggests that this cleanup significantly neutralised the TMC's traditional booth-level management.

TMC's Collapse and Internal Rifts

Even as the leads trickled in, Banerjee remained defiant, releasing a self-made video alleging "irregularities" and claiming the Election Commission and central forces were working in tandem to stall TMC leads. In her own bastion of Bhabanipur, the contest became a microcosm of the state's polarisation. While early rounds showed Banerjee holding a margin of 17,371 votes against Suvendu Adhikari, the broader state-wide trend signalled a collapse of the TMC's traditional "Ma, Mati, Manush" stronghold.

Unlike 2021, when the TMC held strong in the rural heartlands, 2026 saw a massive shift. The BJP solidified its existing leads in Junglemahal and North Bengal, turning them into saffron strongholds. Even the Presidency region (including parts of Kolkata and its outskirts), which was considered the TMC's safest territory, saw the BJP leading in 49 out of 89 seats by midday Monday.

Internal Dissent and 'Loot' Narrative

Adding insult to injury, former TMC loyalists turned critics have hailed the results as a "rejection of loot." Humayun Kabir, founder of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP), who is currently leading in both Rejinagar and Nowda, accused the Chief Minister of creating a "nephew-centric" power structure. "I congratulate the people of Bengal for giving such a reply to TMC. In 15 years, they surpassed the loot of the British," Kabir stated, reflecting a sentiment of internal fragmentation that plagued the TMC throughout the 2026 cycle.

Opposition leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and former TMC member Humayun Kabir successfully weaponised the narrative of "institutionalised loot." The perception that power was being concentrated solely within the CM's family (specifically her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee) alienated senior grassroots leaders, leading to several high-profile defections and the birth of splinter groups like Kabir's AUJP.

The 'Fighter Didi' Image Fades

Residual anger from the RG Kar case and various recruitment scams created a "silent anti-incumbency" that welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar could no longer fully suppress. While Mamata's "street fighter" persona worked in 2011 and 2021, by 2026, it began to meet the law of diminishing returns. Her frequent confrontations with central agencies (like the January 2026 ED file-snatching incident) were viewed by critics as a breakdown of constitutional decorum rather than a heroic defence. The BJP managed to consolidate the anti-TMC vote more effectively than in previous years, preventing the "Left-Congress" alliance from splitting the vote in key constituencies.

The 2026 results suggest that while Mamata Banerjee's personal charisma remains intact, the combination of a cleaned voter list, high anti-incumbency, and a more organised BJP grassroots machine finally breached the "fortress of Kalighat." Mamata Banerjee has urged her supporters to "not lose heart," predicting a turnaround "after sundown." However, with the BJP firmly positioned to form its first-ever government in the state, the "Fighter Didi" image, once her greatest asset, now faces its most existential challenge. The transition from a state of agitation to a state of defeat marks the end of an era in West Bengal politics, as the saffron wave finally breaches the last bastion of the East. (ANI)