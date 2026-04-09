BJP President Nitin Nabin claims the party is an emerging alternative in Keralam as voters seek to end the LDF-UDF 'match-fixing'. He highlighted the BJP's vote share growth from 2% to 20% and strong local body election performance.

BJP President Nitin Nabin on Thursday said that the BJP is emerging as an "alternative" in Keralam, alleging that people want to come out of the 'match-fixing' game between LDF and UDF in Keralam, where the assembly elections would be held in a single phase on April 9.

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BJP's Rising Influence

In an interview with ANI, Nabin highlighted the BJP's significant growth in Kerala, from 2 per cent to 20 per cent vote share and strong performance in local body elections, including gains in Thiruvananthapuram. "If you see Kerala, the BJP had around two per cent vote share some time ago, but now it has risen significantly to 20 per cent. In the local body elections, we performed strongly and even made gains in major centres like Thiruvananthapuram," he told ANI.

He also claimed that the BJP is emerging as a viable alternative for voters. "For a long time, there was a 'match-fixing game' between the LDF and UDF, but now people of Keralam want to come out of that cycle and vote. Earlier, there was no alternative before the voters, but today BJP is emerging as an option," he said.

Referring to his recent engagements, the BJP leader added, "From the roadshows and the kind of pulse we are witnessing, the BJP is definitely visible on the ground."

Response to Political Rivals

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of a "setting" between the BJP and LDF, Nabin said, "Rahul Gandhi's understanding is very weak. If you look at it, Congress has been in alliances with similar parties in different states. They governed Delhi for ten years and are part of arrangements in states like Tamil Nadu," he said.

He said that the BJP is taking on both the LDF and UDF in Kerala. "The people of Kerala know who is playing the 'match-fixing game'. BJP has openly (challenged) both LDF and UDF. We have ended such left politics in Tripura and in West Bengal, and in the coming time, we will completely end it here as well..."

Election Schedule and Political Context

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on March 15, announced that the 2026 Keralam legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and gain control of the 140-member Keralam Niyamasabha. The LDF has governed the state for approximately a decade, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading consecutive terms. (ANI)