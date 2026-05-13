BJP's Shyam Lal Bansal won the Panchkula Municipal Corporation election, defeating Congress's Sudha Bhardwaj by 36,252 votes. The BJP also dominated the ward elections, winning 17 of the 20 seats, with Congress securing one and independents two.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shyam Lal Bansal on Wednesday marked a landslide victory in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation election, defeating Congress candidate Sudha Bhardwaj by a margin of 36,252 votes. Bansal made decisive victory by securing 68,544 votes, while Bhardwaj managed to garner 32,292 votes.

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BJP Dominates Ward Elections

BJP has dominated the ward elections, winning 17 out of the 20 wards in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, while the Congress secured victory in one ward. Independent candidates won in two wards.

Key BJP Winners in Wards

Among the key BJP winners, Paramjit Kaur won Ward No. 1 by 2,358 votes and Ward No. 2 by 1,979 votes. In Ward No. 4, Bharat Hiteshi secured victory with a margin of 2,565 votes, while Rakesh Jagota recorded one of the biggest wins in Ward No. 12 with a margin of 2,872 votes. Deepak Garg won Ward No. 13 by 2,267 votes, and Rakesh Goyal emerged victorious in Ward No. 14 with a margin of 2,502 votes.

Close Contests

BJP candidates also won closely contested seats, including Ward No. 7, where Jyoti Prasad won by just 79 votes, and Ward No. 10, where Shekhar secured victory by 59 votes.

Independent and Congress Victories

Independent candidate Ashok Kumar won Ward No. 17 by 754 votes, while another Independent candidate, Rohit Chaudhary, emerged victorious in Ward No. 20 with a margin of 966 votes. Congress candidate Amandeep Kaur secured the party's lone ward victory in Ward No. 18, winning by 165 votes.

PM Modi Hails 'Spectacular Victory'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked voters in Haryana after the BJP delivered a strong performance in the municipal elections, saying the mandate reflects public faith in the party's development agenda and the "double-engine government" model in the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to voters and credited BJP workers for the victory. "My deepest gratitude to my family members in the state for the spectacular victory of the BJP in the Haryana municipal elections! This victory has once again made it clear that the people have unwavering faith in the development and good governance policies being pursued by the BJP-NDA government. This victory is also a symbol of the trust that the people of Haryana have in the state's double-engine government. On this occasion, I wholeheartedly congratulate all those party workers who played a key role in this victory for the BJP," the PM wrote. (ANI)