Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi slammed the BJP, accusing it of disrespecting the CM's post. He cited the removal of former CM Sarbananda Sonowal and alleged the party runs state governments via 'remote control from Delhi' like 'musical chairs'.

Gogoi Slams BJP's 'Remote Control' Governance

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday criticised the functioning of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party does not give due respect to the Chief Minister's position. Gogoi said that five years ago, Sarbananda Sonowal, a tribal leader with an All Assam Students Union (AASU) background, was made Chief Minister but was later removed despite leading the party to victory and forming the government. "Five years ago, the Chief Minister in the BJP was Sarbananda Sonowal, a tribal leader with an AASU background. And what happened to him? He won the election, formed the government, and was removed," the Assam Congress chief told ANI, adding, "The Chief Minister in Rajasthan was made CM because his name was written on a chit."

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Gogoi further claimed that the BJP indulges in "musical chairs" when it comes to leadership. He added that the BJP does not accord the Chief Minister's post the respect and attention it deserves and instead runs state governments through "remote control from Delhi".

Focus on Congress-Led Government

When asked whether he would be the Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming elections, Gogoi said that his only objective is to ensure a Congress-led government in the state. "Our only goal is a Congress-led government and to remove the fear that has been instilled in the people of Assam. Apart from this, I had no personal expectations; it was mine before, and it is mine today," he said.

People Eager for Change

Gogoi said people are enthusiastic about ending 10 years of BJP rule in Assam and are eager for change, envisioning a "new Assam". "There is tremendous enthusiasm among the people because they can see that they are getting a historic opportunity to uproot the 10-year BJP government. The government here practices politics of fear, and an opportunity is being provided to break free from it, and we stand with the people. The enthusiasm is for change. People are in a way imagining a new Assam," he said.

Assam's Political Landscape

The Indian National Congress has released a total of 101 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126.

Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)