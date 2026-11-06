BJP leaders have condemned Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari for his recent inflammatory remarks regarding Bangladesh-like unrest and threats against the CEC, demanding his immediate dismissal from the state cabinet.

BJP Demands Action Against Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday strongly condemned the statement, calling for immediate legal action against the Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari over his remarks warning of Bangladesh-like unrest in India. Speaking to ANI, Hussain said that the statement should not be dismissed lightly, asserting that no one has the right to incite rebellion against a democratically elected government. "This is not an ordinary statement and should be taken seriously. Legal action should be taken against him. Nobody should be allowed to call for rebellion against a democratically elected government. This is a very irresponsible statement and requires action," he said.

Threats Issued Against Election Official

The demand for Ansari's resignation followed his remarks threatening that he would forcibly "take Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to Ranchi" with 10,000 supporters if the poll chief refuses to step down from his post.

BJP Criticism of Congress Party Stance

Earlier today, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia also condemned Ansari's remarks, labelling them as "unfortunate." Speaking at a press conference in Mangalore, Bhatia said that the Congress party does not like the stability in India. He said that the party cadres have been implying that Gandhi is the only force restraining the youth, othewise the condition of the country will become worse than Bangladesh. "They are threatening that India's condition will become worse than that of Bangladesh, and that it is only Rahul Gandhi who has restrained the youth. Otherwise, the country would catch fire. This is unfortunate. They do not like India's pace of development. They dislike the stability," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the immediate dismissal of Ansari. Senior BJP leaders have urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to remove the Congress leader from his cabinet and have appealed for the cancellation of the Congress party's political recognition. (ANI)

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