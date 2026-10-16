A verbal clash erupted between BJP and Congress leaders at a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meet in Tumakuru after appeals were made for an NDA candidate. Union Minister V Somanna, who convened the meeting, walked out amid the disruption.

A heated verbal altercation broke out between BJP and Congress-affiliated leaders during a breakfast meeting of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leaders at Murugharajendra Auditorium in Karnataka's Tumakuru, following objections to election campaigning at the gathering.

Clash Over Campaigning

The meeting, convened by Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna, witnessed a tense exchange after political appeals were reportedly made in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate KM Suresh for the Karnataka Legislative Council's South-East Graduates' constituency. According to reports, Shashi Hulikunte Math, district vice-president of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Congress candidate from the constituency, objected to political campaigning during the community gathering, saying that such an event was not an appropriate platform for soliciting votes.

During the meeting, Tumakuru City MLA Jyothi Ganesh and later Somanna reportedly appealed to those present to support Suresh in the upcoming Legislative Council election. Hulikunte Math's objection triggered a verbal exchange between leaders affiliated with the BJP and Congress. The disagreement escalated as some participants reportedly confronted Somanna over the appeals made in favour of the NDA candidate. The atmosphere at the venue turned tense, with leaders expressing opposing views over the use of a community meeting for election-related campaigning. Somanna, who was addressing the gathering, halted his speech midway amid the confrontation and walked out of the venue. According to a report, MLA Jyothi Ganesh and Tumakuru district BJP president Hebbala Ravishankar intervened in an attempt to ease tensions. The disagreement, however, brought the meeting to a disruption.

Upcoming Legislative Council Election

The incident comes ahead of the October 23 election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's South-East Graduates' constituency, in which BJP's K.M. Suresh is contesting as the NDA candidate against Congress nominee Shashi Hulikunte Math. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, according to the election schedule published by the Karnataka government.

The election has prompted campaigning and coordination efforts among BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, with the NDA seeking support for its candidates across the graduates' and teachers' constituencies.

Hulikunte Math has been campaigning across the South-East Graduates' constituency, seeking the support of registered graduate voters. The contest forms part of a wider set of Legislative Council elections in Karnataka, in which the BJP, Congress and JD(S) are seeking to strengthen their representation in the Upper House of the state legislature.