BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has launched a fierce attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader failed to fulfill employment promises made to Telangana youth and criticizing the party over a violent confrontation in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of betraying the aspirations of Telangana’s unemployed youth and turning his promises of employment into a political spectacle. KTR also questioned the Congress party’s commitment to constitutional values following the alleged attack on BRS leaders and workers during a protest at Bawarchi Hotel in Hyderabad.

Taking to social media platform X, KTR recalled Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Ashok Nagar and Bawarchi Hotel in Hyderabad on November 27, 2023, when the Congress leader interacted with unemployed youth and made major employment-related assurances ahead of the Assembly elections. Three years later, KTR alleged, the much-publicised promise of providing two lakh jobs had remained unfulfilled, while the Yuva Vikasam scheme and the promised job calendar had failed to deliver the expected results. In a direct attack on Rahul Gandhi, KTR said creating employment was not about photo opportunities or public relations exercises over Irani chai, but required vision, commitment and concrete action. Describing the two lakh jobs promise as a myth and Yuva Vikasam as a mirage, he accused the Congress leadership of making a mockery of the trust placed in it by Telangana’s youth. KTR further invoked the Telangana statehood movement, asserting that the youth who had fought against Congress for a separate state would not hesitate to launch another struggle against what he described as the betrayal of their aspirations. Referring to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, he declared that Telangana was the land of KCR and fighters who would not forget broken promises.

In a second strongly worded post on Constitution Day, KTR questioned the Congress party’s democratic credentials over the alleged violence against BRS leaders and workers at Bawarchi Hotel. He pointed out that the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to dissent, protest and question those in power. However, he alleged that when BRS youth leaders gathered at the same venue to remind the public of Rahul Gandhi’s employment promises, Congress workers resorted to violence and vandalism. KTR questioned the irony of Congress leaders preaching constitutional values at the national level while, according to him, their party workers were violating the democratic rights of opposition leaders in Telangana. “If this is your idea of democracy, what exactly is left of your party’s commitment to the Constitution?” he asked, describing the incident as shameful.

The political confrontation erupted on Friday evening when BRS leaders and workers assembled at Bawarchi Hotel in Ashok Nagar to mark the third anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s employment assurances. The BRS delegation, which included party leaders Manne Krishank, Dinesh Choudhary, Patimeedi Jagan, Putta Vishnu Vardhan and Harish Reddy, sought to highlight what the party termed the Congress government’s failure to fulfil its promises to unemployed youth. The programme reportedly witnessed a heated confrontation after Congress workers arrived at the venue, with arguments escalating into physical clashes and allegations of vandalism. Police intervention was required to bring the situation under control. Further details regarding injuries, complaints and the police investigation are subject to official confirmation. The episode has intensified the political war between the Congress and BRS, with KTR seeking to turn the spotlight on the Congress government’s employment record, its electoral assurances and the freedom of opposition parties to question those in power. (ANI)