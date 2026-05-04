BJP workers in Patna celebrate the party's supposed majority in West Bengal. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi termed it a 'big day', accusing CM Mamata Banerjee of allowing illegal infiltration and neglecting industrial development.

BJP Celebrates in Patna, Slams Mamata Govt

Jubilations erupted at the BJP office in Patna as party workers celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party crossing the majority mark in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Joining the celebrations, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi termed the development a "big day for the country," stating that the party's victory reflects the will of the people of West Bengal. He launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her government allowed illegal infiltration and neglected industrial development.

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"Bhagva lehraya. Hundreds of workers sacrificed their lives for the Bengal, for which hundreds of workers were murdered. Today, lotus has bloomed in Bengal... Mamata Banerjee allowed Rohingyas, infiltrators, and Bangladeshis to enter the state. Rs 5500 crores for Maulvis and Madrasas, while only Rs 100 crore was given for industries. The public was watching everything. People were troubled due to cut-money. They got their voting rights and wiped out TMC. Today, people are thanking the Election Commission for the first time that they got the right to vote. TMC goons used to capture booths, but Gyanesh Kumar conducted clean voting... This is a big day for the country", he told ANI.

Delhi BJP Chief Hails 'Huge' Victory

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday hailed the party's hat-trick win in Assam polls, and the "huge" victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva asserted that the Bengal mandate is a clear message to Mamata Bannerjee that "people don't want illegal immigrants." "We have formed the government in Assam for the third time, the victory in West Bengal is huge...We thank the Prime Minister...Mamata Didi has been making only allegations for the past year. The people of Bengal have also given a clear message to Mamata Didi... we don't want illegal immigrants," said Sachdeva.

Election Trends and Turnout

As per the last trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading in 195 seats out of 294, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading in 87 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with two leads. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) is leading in two seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also leading in one seat.

Earlier, West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

2021 West Bengal Assembly Election Outcome

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)