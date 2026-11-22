Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirms the BJP is reviewing its performance after poor results in Rajasthan local polls, citing communication failures and worker lethargy as factors in the defeat against Congress.

BJP Begins Performance Review After Rajasthan Local Poll Setbacks

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday acknowledged that the party had somewhere failed to properly communicate the work of the "double-engine government" to the grassroots, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated a multi-level review of its electoral performance. Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Shekhawat noted that there may also have been some shortfall in party workers' energy on certain issues.

"Certainly, somewhere along the line, we failed to properly communicate the work of the double-engine government to the grassroots. There may have been some shortfall in the enthusiasm and energy of our workers on certain issues," he said. Stressing that introspection is a standard organisational practice regardless of electoral outcomes, the Union Minister added, "The BJP has a practice of conducting reviews after every victory and every defeat. Whether we win or lose an election, we sit down and review our performance. The review process has now begun at various levels within the party. Reviews will take place at the grassroots, district and constituency levels, and later in Jaipur as well."

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and former Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday said the state Panchayati Raj poll results were “not satisfactory” for the BJP and the party needs to take corrective action. The Congress swept the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Rajasthan. Reflecting on the BJP’s shortcomings, Kataria noted, "The current situation is not ideal, and I say this having worked in this sector for many years; it is simply not satisfactory. We must carefully examine the underlying reasons for this and take corrective action, because we exist to serve the public. If the people are unhappy with us, it indicates a shortcoming in our work."

Out of a total of 37 Zila Parishads, the Congress secured a majority in 27 districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. Meanwhile, the BJP managed to win a majority in only 6 districts. In Nagaur district, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) achieved a majority in the Zila Parishad. Similarly, in the election results for 419 Panchayat Samitis across 37 districts, Congress won 269, BJP won 73, and others succeeded in 60 Panchayat Samitis, while no party secured a clear majority in 17 Panchayat Samitis.

Counting for Kota, Sri Ganganagar, Baran, and Karauli districts will take place on December 17. The Panchayati Raj election results went in favour of the BJP in Udaipur, Ajmer, Pali, Jhalawar, Beawar, and Salumber districts, where the party holds a majority in the Zila Parishads based on numerical strength.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for efforts to lift people out of poverty. He said, "I believe this is a monumental achievement. If this nation is to become a developed country by 2047, it cannot do so while leaving millions, even hundreds of millions, of people behind. This was facilitated by the direct transfer of government welfare benefits, ensuring that individuals receive the full value of their hard-earned resources.” “The government has also provided the essentials for a decent life, electricity, water, cooking gas, and household sanitation facilities. Through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, nearly 4 crore homes have been built across India, providing quality housing to people for whom such a life might never have been a possibility,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress over its past 'Garibi Hatao' campaign, asserting that his administration's political resolve and welfare schemes have transformed the lives of millions across the country. Addressing the gathering in Bihar, the Prime Minister said, "In a country where the Congress party spent decades chanting the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'—we have managed to lift 50 crore people out of poverty in just 12 years. This is the result of the government's willpower and its welfare schemes for the poor."