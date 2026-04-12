Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy attacked the ruling DMK, alleging poor law and order and lack of growth. He vowed the BJP would make TN the number one state. PM Modi also backed the state BJP unit against the DMK.

BJP Slams DMK Governance, Vows Growth

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Sunday attacked the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging deterioration in law and order, rising crimes against women, and lack of industrial and economic growth in the state. He also alleged that DMK leaders, ministers, and sitting MLAs were facing public protests and being "chased away" during their visits to various constituencies.

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Speaking to ANI in Chennai, Thirupathy said, "There are three issues that are to be addressed in Tamil Nadu. One, deterioration of law and order; two, protection for women, crimes against women; three, industrial and economic growth. All these three things will be addressed, and we are addressing them. Wherever the DMK candidates, ministers or sitting MLAs go, people are protesting against them and chasing them away." He asserted that the party aims to make Tamil Nadu the "number one state in the country." "We have promised that when we come to power, law and order will be maintained, crimes will be stopped, and there will be industrial & economical growth. We will see to it that Tamil Nadu becomes the No. 1 state in the entire country," he said.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

PM Modi Backs State BJP Unit

Meanwhile, earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Tamil Nadu have exposed the DMK and have unveiled the vision of the National Democratic Alliance. In a post on X, PM Modi said that he will interact with party 'Karyakartas' in 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad' on April 13 to further strengthen the party's reach from the grassroots for the elections.

"I'm very proud of our BJP Tamil Nadu Karyakartas, who have exposed the DMK's poor governance and elaborated on the NDA's developmental vision for the state," he said. "Will interact with our hardworking Karyakartas during the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvad' on the 13th evening," PM Modi said. (ANI)