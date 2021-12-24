  • Facebook
    Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Assembly to be placed in Council's next session

    The contentious anti-religious conversion bill will be placed in the Karnataka Council in the next session. Opposition leader in the council Kota Srinivas Poojari informed the same. The bill amidst strong opposition from Congress in Karnataka Assembly was passed in the lower house on Thursday.

    Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Assembly to be placed in Council's next session
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 6:06 PM IST
    The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 will be placed in the Karnataka Council in the next Assembly session. Opposition leader Kota Srinivas Poojari informed the Council on Friday.

    The Opposition leaders came in full strength and opposed the bill in the Council following this it was decided to place the bill in the Council's next Assembly session.

    Earlier in the Karnataka Assembly, many lawmakers failed to turn up for the last day of the 10-day winter session, interestingly, lawmakers who had given names to raise issues pertaining to North Karnataka did not come. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed at the ruling BJP saying North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka region has been ignored.

