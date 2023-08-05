BJP appoints Kapil Mishra as Vice president of its Delhi unit; check details

On July 29, the BJP unveiled a much-anticipated organizational reshuffle, which involved rewarding high achievers, letting go of underperformers, adjusting influential positions, and maintaining a balanced power dynamic.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra has taken on the role of Delhi BJP Deputy President on Saturday, as announced by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Having previously served as a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, Kapil Mishra transitioned to the BJP in 2019, alongside Richa Pandey, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women's wing chief.

The revamp saw BJP chief JP Nadda revising the lineup of the party's central office-bearers.

In the changes, CT Ravi, a prominent leader from Karnataka, and Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP representing Assam, were removed from their roles as general secretaries. Speculation suggests that this move positions them for potential participation in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tariq Mansoor, a former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and current BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh, was designated as a vice-president. This choice is believed to be a strategic move to reach out to Pasmanda Muslims within the party's fold.

The new list largely retained existing office-bearers in roles such as vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries.

Notably, Anil Antony, the son of esteemed Congress leader AK Antony, was introduced as a national secretary within the party's ranks.