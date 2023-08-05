Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP appoints Kapil Mishra as Vice president of its Delhi unit; check details

    On July 29, the BJP unveiled a much-anticipated organizational reshuffle, which involved rewarding high achievers, letting go of underperformers, adjusting influential positions, and maintaining a balanced power dynamic.

    BJP appoints Kapil Mishra as Vice president of its Delhi unit; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra has taken on the role of Delhi BJP Deputy President on Saturday, as announced by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Having previously served as a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, Kapil Mishra transitioned to the BJP in 2019, alongside Richa Pandey, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women's wing chief.

    On July 29, the BJP unveiled a much-anticipated organizational reshuffle, which involved rewarding high achievers, letting go of underperformers, adjusting influential positions, and maintaining a balanced power dynamic.

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond

    The revamp saw BJP chief JP Nadda revising the lineup of the party's central office-bearers.

    In the changes, CT Ravi, a prominent leader from Karnataka, and Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP representing Assam, were removed from their roles as general secretaries. Speculation suggests that this move positions them for potential participation in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Tariq Mansoor, a former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and current BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh, was designated as a vice-president. This choice is believed to be a strategic move to reach out to Pasmanda Muslims within the party's fold.

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath

    The new list largely retained existing office-bearers in roles such as vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries.

    Notably, Anil Antony, the son of esteemed Congress leader AK Antony, was introduced as a national secretary within the party's ranks.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond AJR

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath AJR

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath

    Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba Mufti, other J-K leaders under 'house arrest' AJR

    Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba Mufti, other J-K leaders under 'house arrest'

    Bulldozer action in Haryana's Nuh days after clashes, illegal constructions razed AJR

    Bulldozer action in Haryana's Nuh days after clashes, illegal constructions razed

    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details AJR

    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details

    Recent Stories

    Toshakhana case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan found guilty, gets 3-year jail term AJR

    Toshakhana case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan found guilty, gets 3-year jail term

    Boxer to Bulldog-7 dog breeds with shortest lifespan RBA EAI

    Boxer to Bulldog-7 dog breeds with shortest lifespan

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahira Sharma's guest appearance promises to spice up the finale week with drama ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahira Sharma's guest appearance promises to spice up the finale week with drama

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond AJR

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why ATG

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon