BJP leaders launched a 'Save Sankey Tank' signature campaign in Bengaluru, protesting the Tunnel Road Project. They demanded a route change and accused the Congress government of making it a 'money-making business' without proper surveys.

BJP Demands Route Change to Protect Sankey Tank

BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan, during the "Save Sankey Tank" signature campaign against the Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru, stated that the government must change the route of the tunnel road project to ensure protection of the Sankey Tank. "The public space has been used for the tunnel project. We are clearly against it... We call upon the government to change the route to ensure that the Sankey tank is protected. People of Bengaluru do not want public spaces used for the tunnel... This is not a dictatorial rule.... We have just come here to collect the signatures and to inspect the entire project... This is not a political issue," he said

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Money-Making Business': LoP R Ashok Slams Govt

Moreover, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashok said, "The Karnataka state government is making the tunnel road a money-making business... The government has not taken any survey... They have to take permission from 120 departments. They have not taken any permission. They want an immediate tender for a tunnel road, take the commission, and send it to the Congress party in Delhi... He (DK Shivakumar) is in a hurry to make money."

'Save Sankey' Signature Campaign Launched

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders, including LoP R Ashok, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan, launched the 'Save Sankey' signature campaign to protect the Sankey tank from the Tunnel Road project on Saturday. The BJP leaders initiated the campaign by signing their names on a white background. The campaign was attended by a large group of people. The gathering had posters and placards with "Save Sankey Tank" written on them.

Earlier, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, LoP R Ashoka, and other BJP leaders on November 2 led a protest against the Tunnel Road corridor and demanded that the project be scrapped. During the protest, the BJP Karnataka unit also launched a signature campaign at Lalbagh, urging citizens to come forward and participate in the movement aimed at saving Lalbagh from land acquisition and commercial development. (ANI)