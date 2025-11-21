West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya accused the TMC of adding 'incorrect' voters to electoral rolls. In response, CM Mamata Banerjee blamed the 'unbearable pressure' of the revision process for the death of a Booth Level Officer.

BJP Accuses TMC of Adding 'Incorrect' Voters

Amid the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress was "pressuring" Booth Level Officers to upload "incorrect" documents and voters. The BJP leader also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Our stance is clear - detect, delete, and deport, but Mamata Banerjee says that if someone has slipped through, so what, their name should still remain on the voter list, the names of Rohingya, Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators, everyone's names should be on the voter list... This is their agenda, and they know it's not possible. "Earlier, she used to say that nothing would come of SIR, but today, she says she won't let SIR happen at all... TMC is pressuring BLOs to upload incorrect voters and documents; there's increasing mental pressure on them. SIR is happening in 12 states, but is there any commotion in any other state? The commotion is only happening in West Bengal..."

Mamata Banerjee Blames 'Unbearable Pressure' for BLO's Death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed shock and sadness over the death of Booth Level Officer Shanti Muni Ekka, who took her own life due to "unbearable pressure" from Special Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) work. Mamata Banerjee claimed that this death marked the 28th such incident since SIR began, with many succumbing to fear, uncertainty, stress, and overload.

CM Slams Election Commission Over 'Inhuman Pressure'

In a post on X, she criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for imposing an unplanned, relentless workload, compressing a 3-year process into 2 months and urged the ECI to act with conscience and halt the drive to prevent further loss of life. "Deeply shocked and saddened. Today again, we lost a Booth Level Officer in Mal, Jalpaiguri -- Smt Shanti Muni Ekka, a tribal lady, an anganwadi worker who took her own life under the unbearable pressure of the ongoing SIR work. 28 people have already lost their lives since SIR began -- some due to fear and uncertainty, others due to stress and overload. Such precious lives are being lost because of the unplanned, relentless workload imposed by the so-called Election Commission of India. A process that earlier took 3 years is now being forced into 2 months on the eve of elections to please political masters, putting inhuman pressure on BLOs. I urge the ECI to act with conscience and immediately halt this unplanned drive before more lives are lost," she added.