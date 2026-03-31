The BJP has accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of voter intimidation and inflammatory speeches in a complaint to the Election Commission. Banerjee has counter-accused the BJP of a conspiracy to add fraudulent voters to the state's electoral rolls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, West Bengal, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of delivering inflammatory speeches that undermine the integrity of the ongoing electoral process.

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Highlighting specific instances of alleged voter intimidation in the complaint, the party stated, "During a public rally at Mainaguri, North Bengal, on 25th March 2026, the Chief Minister reportedly stated that after the elections, the public would be compelled to display posters outside their homes declaring, 'I don't support BJP."

The letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, read, "Sir, We wish to draw your immediate attention to a series of deeply concerning public statements and developments that point to a systematic campaign of provocation, intimidation, and incitement to violence-posing a serious threat to the integrity of the ongoing electoral process, as well as repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct, electoral and criminal laws. Recent grave and disturbing public statements by the Chief Minister of West Bengal Ms. Mamata Banerjee during the ongoing electoral process, delivered across multiple public rallies across the State indicate a consistently troubling pattern of rhetoric aimed at instilling fear and coercing voters, posing a threat to free, fair and peaceful elections."

The letter further read, "We give below a few examples: During a public rally at Mainaguri, North Bengal, on 25th March 2026, the Chief Minister reportedly stated that after the elections, public would be compelled to display posters outside their homes declaring, "I don't support BJP." Such remarks amount to a direct threat to freedom of political expression and voter autonomy."

Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Conspiracy Over Voter Rolls

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging a conspiracy to undermine democratic rights in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"I have written to the Chief Election Commissioner, raising a serious alarm over the grave conspiracy being orchestrated against the democratic rights of the people of Bengal. BJP agents have been caught red-handed flooding the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, with thousands of fraudulent Form 6 applications to smuggle non-residents and outsiders into Bengal's electoral rolls. This is an attempt at voter hijacking, the same dirty game the BJP successfully played in Maharashtra and Delhi," she said in a post on X.

While pointing to delays in disposal of genuine voter applications, Banerjee claimed, "While over 60 lakh genuine voters remain under adjudication and more than 200 lives have already been lost due to the flawed SIR process, the ECI is now suspiciously rushing to entertain these bulk fraudulent applications behind closed doors. This is not only illegal and against the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, but a direct assault on free and fair elections in Bengal."

CM Accuses BJP of Inciting Riots

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the BJP in the run-up to the 2026 state elections, accusing the opposition party of inciting riots. Addressing a public gathering in Purulia, CM Mamata claimed that the public will be unable to consume non-vegetarian food if the BJP is voted to power.

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