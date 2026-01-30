BJP's Kamal Kumar Medhi accuses Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain of 'pro-Pakistan' sympathies, alleging they are turning Congress into a party for 'Miya Muslims' and conspiring against indigenous communities in Assam.

BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of 'Pro-Pakistan' Sympathies

BJP State Spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi accused Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain of having pro-Pakistan sympathies, claiming they're prioritising migrant Muslims' interests over Assamese people.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday at the Assam Pradesh BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, he said, " "Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain are pro-Pakistan leaders. Just as Gaurav Gogoi has connections with Pakistan, Rakibul Hussain too carries Pakistan-sympathy in his blood. This is because Rakibul Hussain's father, Nurul Hussain, was a volunteer of the Muslim League. He used to hoist the Pakistani flag at his own residence and went from house to house of migrant Muslims campaigning in support of Jinnah. Rakibul Hussain is the son of that very pro-Pakistan leader. Today, Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain together are striving relentlessly to fulfil the old dream of the Muslim League," he stated.

Congress Accused of Becoming 'Party of the Miyas'

BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi stated these leaders are transforming Congress into a "party of the Muslims", allegedly conspiring against indigenous communities. "By aligning with migrant Miya Muslims, they are attempting to suppress the indigenous communities of Assam. These two Congress leaders are leading a long-term conspiracy of aggressive Miya Muslims who are unleashing various forms of so-called jihadist attacks upon indigenous and Indian-origin people," he said.

He further stated that their objective is not merely to win elections, but to realise their hidden agenda in Miya-dominated areas under the guise of electoral politics. Thus, they have now completely transformed the Congress party into a party of the Miyas. By taking the Miyas along with them, they are hatching fresh conspiracies to launch new attacks against indigenous and Indian-origin citizens.

BJP Appeals to Indigenous People to Leave Congress

Medhi appealed to patriotic and indigenous people to quit Congress, citing the party's alleged shift towards a particular community.

He referenced 720 Congress candidacy applications, claiming over 600 are from one "unfamiliar community. He concluded with a pointed remark that, in the next Assembly, there will be no MLA of indigenous or Indian origin from the Congress party. (ANI)