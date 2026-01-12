BJP's Anoop Antony Joseph accuses Congress and CPI(M) of shielding expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, now in judicial custody for sexual assault. Joseph alleges this is a diversion from the Sabarimala gold theft case, calling for the MLA's resignation.

BJP Accuses Congress, CPI(M) of 'Saving' MLA

As Rahul Mamkootathil gets 14-day judicial custody, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anoop Antony Joseph on Monday accused the Congress and the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) of "saving" the expelled Congress MLA. He said that there was ample evidence against Mamkootathil. He also claimed that the ruling CPI(M) was "playing up the issue" to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Everyone knows it very clearly, and there is ample evidence against Rahul Mamkootathil. Many people have given complaints. It is a very small and simple process to put him behind bars, but the CPM is not doing it because they want to play up this issue to divert attention from the Sabarimala issue. The matter of Rahul Mamkootathil is very clear," Joseph told ANI. "He is a molester, and he has molested several women. The first thing he should do is resign from his party, and Congress should ensure he does so. The Congress and CPM are saving him because they both have some agenda," he added.

Sabarimala Case Connection

Reacting to the arrest of Thantri Kandharar Rajeevar, the chief priest of Sabarimala, the BJP leader questioned the state government for not arresting the concerned Minister. "They are arresting the Thantri instead of arresting the mantri. The minister who has the authority to sanction all this is not being arrested, but the Thantri, who does not have any administrative power, is being arrested," Joseph said.

Mamkootathil Remanded in New Sexual Assault Case

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Sunday was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days following his arrest in a new sexual assault case. The case is the third complaint against him. Police arrested him in Palakkad based on the fresh sexual assault complaint received via email. This third sexual assault complaint against the Palakkad MLA involves serious allegations such as physical assault, financial exploitation, and forced abortion.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

In the first sexual assault case, the High Court had stayed Mamkootathil's arrest, while a trial court had granted anticipatory bail in the second case. On December 12, the investigation into the first alleged rape case against Mamkootathil was transferred to the State Police Crime Branch following an official order. The case was earlier handled by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner. With the transfer, both rape cases registered against the expelled Congress MLA are now being supervised by Assistant Inspector General of Police Poonguzhali, who was already heading the probe into the second case.

On December 6, the Kerala High Court had stayed Mamkootathil's arrest while considering his anticipatory bail plea in the second case. A bench led by Justice K Babu directed that detailed arguments would be heard, and the matter was scheduled for further hearing on December 15. (ANI)