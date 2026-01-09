BJP and AAP councillors held opposing protests in the MCD House. BJP targeted Atishi for allegedly insulting Guru Teg Bahadur, while AAP demanded Kapil Mishra's resignation for circulating a 'fraudulent' video of her remarks with a wrong transcription.

BJP councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House held a protest on Friday against Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi over her statement in the Assembly allegedly insulting Guru Teg Bahadur. AAP Councillors on the other hand staged a protest against Delhi Cabinet Kapil Mishra and demanded his resignation.

AAP Hits Back, Alleges 'Fraudulent' Video

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a protest outside the assembly against the Delhi government. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha accused the BJP-led state government of trying to divert attention from key issues in the national capital such as law and order, contaminated water, pollution and the Yamuna by circulating a "fraudulent" video involving LoP Atishi. He demanded action against Kapil Mishra and others who shared the clip with an alleged wrong transcription.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "There are various issues in Delhi, law and order, contaminated water, Yamuna, pollution and to avoid these problems, BJP has made a fraudulent video and dragged the name of Guru Sahab into it so that discussions cannot be done on the real issues...Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra posted a video with the wrong transcription, we want action against him and those who shared that video. They should be suspended for six months."

Chaos in Delhi Assembly

Yesterday, Delhi Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP MLAs protested against AAP over alleged remarks by LoP Atishi on a Sikh Guru. Then AAP MLAs entered the Assembly carrying posters and chanting slogans, demanding the resignation of Kapil Mishra.

AAP Demands Action, Circulates Letter

AAP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Mukesh Ahlawat wrote to Speaker Vijendra Gupta regarding allegations against Atishi and the circulation of videos related to the matter.

In his letter, Ahlawat stated, "The video tweeted by Kapil Mishra is not part of the official record of the Assembly, which raises serious concerns about how he obtained the video footage. Even in the footage tweeted by him, it is clear that LoP Atishi is saying, "Then please conduct the discussion. Why have you been running away since morning? You are saying, 'respect dogs, respect dogs.' Hon'ble Speaker, please allow a discussion on this matter."

Specific Demands by AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party legislative party has demanded that the full footage from the Assembly cameras be provided, in which the statement by LoP Atishi is clearly visible and audible. Further, the cancellation of the Delhi Assembly membership of Kapil Mishra for circulating false videos. Suspension for six months of all other MLAs who circulated a manipulated video along with a false transcription. (ANI)