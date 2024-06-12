Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP's 4-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha CM, 2 Deputy CMs take oath (WATCH)

    BJP's tribal leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha, days after the party came to power for the time in the state assembly elections ending the 24-year stint of BJD.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    BJP's tribal leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha, days after the party came to power for the time in the state assembly elections ending the 24-year stint of BJD. Along with Majhi, Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also sworn in as deputy CMs of the state during the oath-taking ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony of the Majhi government, which took lace at Janata Maidan.

    The decision to make 52-year-old Majhi as CM of Odisha was taken during a BJP legislature party meeting held on Tuesday. He succeeds Naveen Patnaik, the BJD supremo.

    "Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him," Singh said on X.

    Having previously served as the chief whip of the BJP in the previous assembly, he secured his fourth consecutive election to the assembly in the recently held polls. He emerged victorious over Mina Majhi of the BJD in the Keonjhar assembly constituency.

    In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJP secured victory in 78 seats, while the BJD clinched 51 seats.

    Previously, the BJD and the BJP formed an alliance for 11 years, spanning from 1998 to 2009, during which they contested three Lok Sabha and two Assembly elections jointly.

    Patnaik terminated the alliance with the saffron party before the 2009 general elections, following a riot in Kandhamal the preceding year.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 5:29 PM IST
