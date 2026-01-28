BJD leader Sulata Deo stated the party will raise Odisha-centric issues including irregular paddy procurement, the drying Mahanadi River, and a rise in crimes against minors and mob lynching during the upcoming parliamentary session.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sulata Deo has said that her party would raise a range of pressing issues concerning Odisha in all party meetings, including irregular paddy procurement, the drying up of the Mahanadi River, and the rise in crimes against minors, asserting that these matters directly affect the lives of people in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJD to focus on Odisha-centric issues

Speaking to ANI here on Tuesday, Deo said the BJD's focus remains firmly on Odisha-centric concerns. "We focus more on issues related to Odisha. Paddy procurement for farmers is not happening properly. The Mahanadi River, the lifeline of Odisha, has completely dried up, and we will raise this issue as well," she said.

Concerns over law and order

Expressing concern over law and order, the BJD leader said crimes against minors were on the rise. "Rape cases against minors are increasing," she said, also pointing to incidents of mob lynching. "Mob lynching, which never happened in Odisha before, is also a matter of concern," Deo said.

She asserted that the party would raise all these matters on appropriate platforms. "We will definitely raise all these issues," she added.

Budget session details

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the government convened an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session of Parliament, in which it sought cooperation from the opposition parties for the smooth functioning of the two Houses. The opposition parties talked about the issues they intend to raise during the meeting.

The budget session of Parliament will commence on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses. Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The two Houses will be adjourned for recess on February 13 and reassemble on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

The Session will have 30 sittings over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.