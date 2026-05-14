BJD's Lekhasri Samantsinghar slammed Odisha's BJP government as inhumane, citing increased lawlessness. She mentioned horrific incidents, including a man taking a skeleton to a bank and another carrying a body to the police station.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar on Thursday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it has become inhumane and insensitive to the needs of the people, underlining the recent case of a man who had to carry the dead body of his sister to the bank as a proof of death to withdraw the money.

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Speaking to ANI, Samantsinghar said that the lawlessness has increased significantly in the State ever since the BJP government came to power. "It is highly unfortunate that in Odisha, ever since the BJP government has come to power, lawlessness has increased drastically, and every day there are rapes, murders, kidnappings, and killings in broad daylight where the police are just witnessing these events," she said.

BJD Leader Cites Horrific Cases

Samantsinghar recounted that drastic incidents are taking place in Odisha. Apart from the instance of Jitu Munda from Dianali village in Keonjhar who exhumed his sister's skeleton to withdraw money from a bank, the BJD leader highlighted that a Dalit youth, Surendra Sethia, carried the dead body of her sister to the police station on a cycle for 15 kms in the Balasore Khaira block. She criticised police inaction and dependency on the victims' families for the proof.

"In the last four days, very horrifying incidents have happened. In one case in Keonjhar district, the chief minister's home district, tribal youth Jitu Munda had to carry the skeleton of his sister, who had died three months back, to the Odisha Gramya Bank, Maliposi branch, to withdraw money. In the second case, in Balasore Khaira block, a lady was brutally hacked to death, and her brother Surendra Sethia, a Dalit youth, carried her dead body on a cycle for 15 kms to the police station. The police, instead of investigating the crime, are depending on the victims to provide proof," she said.

Attack on CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Criticising Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, she further said that while the State lacks law and order, the CM is enjoying the BJP's victory in other States. "The government has become so inhuman, insensitive, and unresponsive to the needs of the people. On one side, the Chief Minister claims that he is the people's CM, but the actions show that he is far removed from the people. While this is happening in Odisha, the Chief Minister is enjoying in other States, celebrating the victory of the BJP. Whereas in Odisha, a pregnant woman was shot to death in front of her three-year-old child. This is the condition of law and order in Odisha. It is high time that the government wakes up," she said.

Calls for President's Rule

In a sharp attack at the BJP, she added that if any state qualifies for the President's rule, its Odisha. "If any State qualifies for the President's rule, that is Odisha. We denounce this government," she noted. (ANI)