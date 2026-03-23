BJD MP Sasmit Patra urged the US, Israel, and Iran to return to dialogue over the West Asia conflict, warning of an energy crisis and global polarization. PM Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha on India's position and mitigating measures.

BJD MP Urges Dialogue Amid West Asia Tensions

BJD MP Sasmit Patra on Monday urged the US, Israel, and Iran to return to the negotiating table over the escalating West Asia conflict, warning that a prolonged clash could worsen the energy crisis, destabilize global economies, and heighten geopolitical tensions. He stressed the need for dialogue, cooperation, and collaboration to prevent further bloodshed and global polarization.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Patra said,"This conflict in West Asia is becoming more and more troubled as the day goes by... I would still urge that all three countries primarily involved in this conflict, the US, Israel, and Iran, try to find a middle path of negotiation and come back to the negotiating table and try to ensure that this conflict does not get any bloodier." He added, "If this conflict gets long-drawn, it will have a huge impact in terms of the energy crisis, destroying the value that economies have built post-COVID. It'll have a huge negative impact in terms of geopolitics and will polarise the world. While the time is still there, we need to pull back and find ways and avenues of collaboration, cooperation, and discussion rather than of conflict."

PM Modi to Address Parliament on Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 2 PM today amid the ongoing budget session of Parliament, outlining key aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India's position on the matter.

Government Reviews Economic Impact and Counter-Measures

Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned regarding the conflict by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

The expected impact and measures taken to address it across sectors like agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance, supply chains and all affected sectors were discussed.

The overall macro-economic scenario in the country and further measures to be taken were also discussed.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia will have significant short, medium and long term impact on the global economy and its effect on India was assessed, and counter-measures, both immediate and long-term, were discussed.

A detailed assessment of availability for critical needs of the common man, including food, energy and fuel security, was made. Short term, medium-term and long-term measures to ensure the continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail. (ANI)