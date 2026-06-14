BJD MP Sulata Deo has flagged a major discrepancy in Odisha's electoral roll revision, with physical form collection at 98.5% but digital entry at only 17%. She has urged the ECI to ensure transparency and accuracy in the process.

BJD Flags Electoral Roll Discrepancy

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sulata Deo on Sunday raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha, pointing to a significant mismatch between the number of forms received and their digital entry. Speaking on the issue, Deo said that while the process has recorded high physical collection of forms, the digitisation of the data remains extremely low.

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"BJD staged a protest and has met with ECI officials twice to submit formal representations. The forms received during SIR stand at 98.5%, yet the digital entry is only at 17%. This indicates a significant mismatch. This discrepancy implies the data is inaccurate, and the ECI needs to address this to ensure not a single new voter is left out," she said.

She further emphasised that the objective of the revision exercise should be to ensure both the deletion of ineligible entries and the inclusion of all genuine voters. "While bogus voters or the deceased should be removed, genuine voters, even those who may have relocated or possess identity cards but haven't been registered, need to be brought into the system and streamlined," the BJD MP added.

Deo also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure transparency in the process and conduct the process effectively. "We hope the process is carried out through field visits rather than officials merely sitting in one place. There must be transparency," she said.

Special Intensive Revision Schedule

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Odisha, along with Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur, has the qualifying date set as July 1, 2026. According to the schedule, the preparation, training and printing phase was conducted from May 20 to May 29, 2026, followed by house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from May 30 to June 28, 2026.

Rationalisation of polling stations is scheduled to be completed by June 28, 2026.

The draft electoral roll will be published on July 5, 2026, with the claims and objections period running from July 5 to August 4, 2026.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections continued from July 5, 2026, to September 2, 2026, and the final electoral roll was published on September 6, 2026. (ANI)