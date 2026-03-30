BJD MP Sasmit Patra condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Biju Patnaik as 'false'. Patra highlighted Patnaik's legacy and resigned from the parliamentary IT committee, chaired by Dubey, in protest against the allegations.

Patra Defends Biju Patnaik's Legacy He instead pointed to Patnaik's role in key moments of history, including his support during World War II and his contribution during the 1947 conflict in Kashmir. "I strongly condemn the extremely disgraceful and false statements made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, regarding Shri Biju Patnaik. I refute his statements. The references he made to Nehru and later to the US and others, are extremely unfortunate...When the Russians needed help during World War II, he helped them against the Nazis...When our soldiers were transported to Kashmir in 1947, he personally piloted them," said Sasmit Patra.Patra said that Biju Patnaik's contribution to India's freedom struggle is well known and respected across the country. He described him as a "great personality" and said such remarks were condemnable. Resignation from Parliamentary Committee He also said he could not continue as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under Dubey's chairmanship after these statements. "During India's freedom struggle, the entire country knows his contribution at that time. For such a person, for such a great personality, these statements from Nishikant Dubey are extremely unfortunate and condemnable, because I also serve on the Communications and IT Committee, where he holds the chairmanship. I cannot persevere as a member of a committee where Mr Dubey, who has made such remarks about Biju Babu, is present. That is why I have resigned from the Communications and IT Committee," said Patra.Earlier, Patra had also announced his resignation on X. He said he was deeply shocked by Dubey's remarks and described them as "outrageous, false and irresponsible insinuations" against Biju Patnaik. "Such attempts to distort history and malign a revered leader for political narratives are unacceptable and condemnable. In protest, and as a matter of principle, I am resigning from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under the Chairmanship of Shri Nishikant Dubey. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes such disrespectful remarks about a national icon. The legacy of Biju Patnaik ji will always stand taller than petty politics," Patra said. Source of the Controversy The controversy stems from statements made by Nishikant Dubey on March 27, in which he made a series of allegations about India's foreign and defence engagements in the 1960s. Dubey claimed that during the lead-up to and aftermath of the 1962 India-China war, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had links with the United States and its intelligence agency, the CIA. He further alleged that Biju Patnaik acted as an intermediary between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru, claiming that Patnaik was entrusted with sensitive defence-related responsibilities and was in communication with American officials. Dubey also referred to purported letters by Nehru to support his claims. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Sunday strongly condemned remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, calling them "extremely disgraceful and false." Speaking to ANI, Patra rejected the allegations and described Dubey's references linking Biju Patnaik to Jawaharlal Nehru, the United States and other entities as "highly unfortunate."He instead pointed to Patnaik's role in key moments of history, including his support during World War II and his contribution during the 1947 conflict in Kashmir. "I strongly condemn the extremely disgraceful and false statements made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, regarding Shri Biju Patnaik. I refute his statements. The references he made to Nehru and later to the US and others, are extremely unfortunate...When the Russians needed help during World War II, he helped them against the Nazis...When our soldiers were transported to Kashmir in 1947, he personally piloted them," said Sasmit Patra.Patra said that Biju Patnaik's contribution to India's freedom struggle is well known and respected across the country. He described him as a "great personality" and said such remarks were condemnable.He also said he could not continue as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under Dubey's chairmanship after these statements. "During India's freedom struggle, the entire country knows his contribution at that time. For such a person, for such a great personality, these statements from Nishikant Dubey are extremely unfortunate and condemnable, because I also serve on the Communications and IT Committee, where he holds the chairmanship. I cannot persevere as a member of a committee where Mr Dubey, who has made such remarks about Biju Babu, is present. That is why I have resigned from the Communications and IT Committee," said Patra.Earlier, Patra had also announced his resignation on X. He said he was deeply shocked by Dubey's remarks and described them as "outrageous, false and irresponsible insinuations" against Biju Patnaik. "Such attempts to distort history and malign a revered leader for political narratives are unacceptable and condemnable. In protest, and as a matter of principle, I am resigning from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under the Chairmanship of Shri Nishikant Dubey. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes such disrespectful remarks about a national icon. The legacy of Biju Patnaik ji will always stand taller than petty politics," Patra said.The controversy stems from statements made by Nishikant Dubey on March 27, in which he made a series of allegations about India's foreign and defence engagements in the 1960s. Dubey claimed that during the lead-up to and aftermath of the 1962 India-China war, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had links with the United States and its intelligence agency, the CIA. He further alleged that Biju Patnaik acted as an intermediary between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru, claiming that Patnaik was entrusted with sensitive defence-related responsibilities and was in communication with American officials. Dubey also referred to purported letters by Nehru to support his claims. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source