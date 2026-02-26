BJD MP Sasmit Patra supports the Supreme Court's suo moto action on an NCERT Class 8 chapter about judiciary corruption. The SC has issued show-cause notices, banned the section, and is investigating who approved the "deplorable" curriculum.

BJD MP Backs Supreme Court Action

BJD MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday backed the Supreme Court's suo moto action on National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT's) Class 8 curriculum, which allegedly teaches "corruption in the Indian judiciary".

Speaking to ANI, Patra called the curriculum "unwarranted and deplorable", supporting CJI Justice Surya Kant's views. He demands the withdrawal of the books and action against those responsible. Sasmit Patra said, "I strongly support the views of CJI Justice Surya Kant not only as a parliamentarian but also as a member of the Supreme Court bar because such curriculum which seems to be denigrating the image of the judiciary in books, is extremely unwarranted and deplorable... the Supreme Court has already taken a suo motu case in this regard. Not only the withdrawal of the books but also finding who all are responsible for this and ensuring a framework that such curriculum does not get into textbooks or any other public platform... proper precautions need to be taken."

Supreme Court Issues Show Cause Notices

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of India has issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) and NCERT Director Dinesh Prashad Saklani, asking them to explain why action should not be taken under contempt or other laws for including a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary" in the Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi refused to halt suo motu proceedings despite NCERT's apology over the controversial inclusion and imposed a blanket ban on the textbook section. The court warned that any attempt to bypass the order would be considered direct interference with the administration of justice and could attract contempt of court. The Supreme Court has also directed NCERT to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the development team.

CJI Calls Chapter a 'Calculated Move'

"They have fired the gun, and the judiciary is bleeding today. Today, anybody can say anything. At times, there is a mounting attack on us, and we are aware of it. The material is available online, on the internet, and even in stores. This is a very calculated move -- the entire teaching will be dictated. When you look at how the Indian judiciary is portrayed as corrupt, it becomes evident what message is being sent. The entire teaching community will first be instructed that this is what they have to teach. In reality, not a single section of society has been left untouched. It is a deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy," the CJI said.

NCERT Apologises, Withdraws Textbook

NCERT had earlier issued an apology and stated that it would review and revise the chapter following proper consultation, acknowledging that the reference to corruption was inappropriate. The Supreme Court on Wednesday initiated suo moto proceedings regarding the inclusion of a section on "corruption in the judiciary" within the new NCERT class 8 (Eighth) Social Science textbook, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asserting that the institution will not be allowed to be defamed. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) also issued an apology and withdrew the distribution of its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook after "inappropriate textual material and error of judgement" were found in a chapter on the judiciary. (ANI)