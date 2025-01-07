Cars washed away, flash floods: Dramatic videos capture chaos as heavy rain sweeps Saudi Arabia's Mecca| WATCH

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail swept through most areas of the Mecca and Medina regions, including Jeddah city and its surrounding areas in Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail swept through most areas of the Mecca and Medina regions, including Jeddah city and its surrounding areas in Saudi Arabia, on Monday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Al-Shafiyah in Badr governorate recorded the highest rainfall at 49.2 mm, followed by Al-Basateen in Jeddah with 38 mm. Additional rainfall measurements included 36.1 mm in the Central Haram Area at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and 28.4 mm near Quba Mosque.

The ministry has predicted rainfall in Mecca, Medina, Qassim, Tabuk, Northern Borders, and Al-Jouf regions until Tuesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed ongoing rainy conditions and advised the public to monitor updates for safety precautions.

Torrential downpours amid a brutal storm has transformed streets into rivers and cars were swept away.

Shocking images and videos surfaced on social media showing how cars were almost completely submerged into floodwaters and many being swept away.

Saudi Arabia's Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mecca, Madinah and the port city Jeddah, which is notorious for flooding and was the site of a catastrophic deluge in 2009 in which more than 100 people died.

Notably, this week's heavy rains come months after the Gulf states were battered by record-breaking rainfall in April and May, leaving more than two dozen people dead.

Residents were seen abandoning their cars in the street to run to safety as other partially submerged vehicles tried to plough through feet of standing water.

Some vehicles were completely submerged, with the top of their roofs barely breaking the water's surface.

Airport issues advisory

Amid heavy downpour, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah advised travelers to check with their airlines for flight schedule updates. NCM Spokesperson Hussein Al-Qahtani confirmed ongoing rainfall across the Kingdom and urged caution. The NCM also warned of strong winds in Jazan city and the governorates of Farasan Islands, Al-Darb, and Beesh, with potential for reduced visibility and high waves.

