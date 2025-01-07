Cars washed away, flash floods: Dramatic videos capture chaos as heavy rain sweeps Saudi Arabia's Mecca| WATCH

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail swept through most areas of the Mecca and Medina regions, including Jeddah city and its surrounding areas in Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Cars washed away, flash floods: Dramatic videos capture chaos as heavy rain sweeps Saudi Arabia's Mecca (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail swept through most areas of the Mecca and Medina regions, including Jeddah city and its surrounding areas in Saudi Arabia, on Monday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Al-Shafiyah in Badr governorate recorded the highest rainfall at 49.2 mm, followed by Al-Basateen in Jeddah with 38 mm. Additional rainfall measurements included 36.1 mm in the Central Haram Area at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and 28.4 mm near Quba Mosque.

The ministry has predicted rainfall in Mecca, Medina, Qassim, Tabuk, Northern Borders, and Al-Jouf regions until Tuesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed ongoing rainy conditions and advised the public to monitor updates for safety precautions.

Torrential downpours amid a brutal storm has transformed streets into rivers and cars were swept away.

Shocking images and videos surfaced on social media showing how cars were almost completely submerged into floodwaters and many being swept away.

Also read: Earthquake rocks Tibet region: Over 30 people killed in China, tremors felt in Nepal and India (WATCH)

Saudi Arabia's Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mecca, Madinah and the port city Jeddah, which is notorious for flooding and was the site of a catastrophic deluge in 2009 in which more than 100 people died. 

Notably, this week's heavy rains come months after the Gulf states were battered by record-breaking rainfall in April and May, leaving more than two dozen people dead.

Residents were seen abandoning their cars in the street to run to safety as other partially submerged vehicles tried to plough through feet of standing water.

Some vehicles were completely submerged, with the top of their roofs barely breaking the water's surface.

Airport issues advisory

Amid heavy downpour, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah advised travelers to check with their airlines for flight schedule updates. NCM Spokesperson Hussein Al-Qahtani confirmed ongoing rainfall across the Kingdom and urged caution. The NCM also warned of strong winds in Jazan city and the governorates of Farasan Islands, Al-Darb, and Beesh, with potential for reduced visibility and high waves.  

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Only because he chose side...': Giorgia Meloni defends Elon Musk friendship, slams 'monster' labelling shk

'Only because he chose side...': Giorgia Meloni defends Elon Musk friendship, slams 'monster' labelling

'Canada should join US as 51st state': Trump reacts after Justin Trudeau steps down vkp

'Canada should join US as 51st state': Trump reacts after Justin Trudeau steps down

Powerful earthquake strikes Tibet: Death toll rises to 53, over 60 injured; several buildings collapsed watch snt

Powerful earthquake strikes Tibet: Death toll rises to 53, over 60 injured; several buildings collapsed| WATCH

BREAKING Strong earthquake kills at least 9 people in western China snt

Massive earthquake jolts China, Tibet: Over 30 people killed, tremors felt in Nepal and India (WATCH)

End of Justin Trudeau era: What Canadian PM's departure means for India explained snt

End of Justin Trudeau era: What Canadian PM's departure means for India | Explained

Recent Stories

Mufasa The Lion King OTT release: Know where and when you can watch Disney's HIT film RBA

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: Know where and when you can watch Disney's HIT film

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance shk

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website AJR

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite available now at an unbeatable discount on Flipkart check details gcw

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G available now at an UNBEATABLE DISCOUNT on Flipkart | Check details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon