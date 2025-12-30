Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated the bird flu situation is under control. Precautionary steps are being taken to prevent transmission to humans, including mask-wearing and isolation for poultry workers in affected areas.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the bird flu situation in the state is "under control", adding that precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any possible transmission of the virus from birds to humans.

Bird Flu Situation Under Control, says Minister

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, George said the Animal Husbandry Department has already initiated necessary action in the affected areas. "It's under control, and the animal husbandry department has already taken action. We are trying to avoid the transmission of the virus from birds to humans," she said.

The Health Minister added that preventive protocols are being strictly followed in areas where bird flu cases have been reported. "In all those areas, we are asking people to wear masks, and also those who work in the poultry farms where the flu is reported, as per the protocol, they are observing isolation," she stated.

George further noted that preliminary assessments indicate the infected birds may have been brought in from outside the state. "When we took the meeting, we understood that these birds were brought from some other places, from some place outside Kerala. The animal husbandry department will reveal that," she said.

Expert Warns of 'Global Health Crisis' from Antibiotic Misuse

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener of the Research Cell of the Kerala State Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Chairman of the Scientific Committee, IMA Cochin, warned that the misuse of antibiotics is fueling a global health crisis - antimicrobial resistance.

Speaking with ANI, Jayadevan, a leading expert, warned that antibiotics are losing their effectiveness against dangerous bacteria due to overuse, making infections harder to treat. He pointed out that the primary reason behind this growing problem is the overuse and inappropriate consumption of antibiotics.

Over-the-Counter Sales Fueling Resistance in India

"Antimicrobial resistance is a serious problem affecting the entire world. This is a situation in which antibiotics no longer work against dangerous bacteria. The reason is the overuse of antibiotics. Especially in India, some individuals go directly to medical stores and buy antibiotics, just like they would buy fruits and vegetables. This is not acceptable in any developed country," said Jayadevan.

In India, the lack of regulation allows people to buy antibiotics over the counter, unlike in developed countries, where prescriptions are mandatory. Jayadevan urged immediate action: stop over-the-counter sales and require a doctor's prescription. (ANI)