A bill to promote and regulate the online gaming sector including e-sports, educational games and social gaming and to provide for the appointment of an Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development and regulatory oversight of the sector is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, is likely to be introduced by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The bill is listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for Wednesday.

It seeks to prohibit the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games through any computer resource, mobile device or the internet, particularly where such activities operate across State borders or from foreign jurisdiction. The bill seeks to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable populations, from the adverse social, economic, psychological and privacy-related impacts of such games. It seeks to ensure responsible use of digital technologies and to maintain public order and protect public health. The bill seeks to safeguard the integrity of financial systems and the security and sovereignty of the State and establish a uniform, national-level legal framework in the public interest.

Vaishnaw had told Parliament earlier this year that policies of the Central Government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet for its users. To help achieve this aim, the Central Government has taken suitable steps to regulate financial transactions and user data protection for digital platforms, including online gaming platforms, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw said to bring certainty in the levy of income tax in online gaming sector, Government vide Finance Act, 2023 has introduced income tax at the rate of thirty per cent on the net winnings in the online games with effect from assessment year 2024-25.

In addition, Government has introduced GST at the rate of 28% in online gaming from October 1, 2023. The supplier of online money gaming shall obtain a single registration under the Simplified Registration Scheme referred to in the Integrated Good and Services Tax Act, 2017 ("IGST Act").

The suppliers of offshore online money gaming are also being regulated under IGST Act, he said.