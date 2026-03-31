The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha to declare Amaravati the sole state capital. The move follows a unanimous resolution in the AP Assembly, amending the 2014 act.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, April 1, aiming to officially declare Amaravati as the sole capital of the State. According to Andhra Pradesh CMO, this move will provide statutory clarity to the capital status, aligning with the vision of the TDP-led NDA government. The Bill aims to amend the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, adding the phrase, "Amaravati shall be the new capital."

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Amending the 2014 Act

After Telangana was formed as a separate state, the original Act of 2014 stated that Hyderabad shall be the common capital for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period not exceeding ten years, after which Hyderabad shall be the capital of Telangana and there shall be a new capital for the successor Andhra Pradesh.

State Assembly's Unanimous Support

Earlier, on March 28, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution supporting Amaravati as the single capital, paving the way for the introduction of this Bill. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the resolution urging the Central government to grant statutory recognition to Amaravati as the permanent capital of the state.

According to an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution in the Assembly, which had unanimous support. The approved resolution was forwarded to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister and other concerned authorities.

CM's Vision for Amaravati

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed that Amaravati is the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. He asserted that no force can alter or shift the capital.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Amaravati will be developed as a world-class Blue-Green City, combining sustainability with modern infrastructure. He assured that the capital will emerge as a self-sustainable project and a source of economic growth for Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that Amaravati will become one of the most livable cities in the country.

The Chief Minister affirmed, "A fully developed capital city will take shape by 2028. Amaravati is not just a capital city; it is the foundation for the future of Andhra Pradesh."

(ANI)