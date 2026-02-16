Bill Gates and CM Chandrababu Naidu visited a natural farming field in Andhra Pradesh, observing produce and drone use. Officials highlighted the state's use of AI for precise farmer advisories, blending tradition with modern technology.

Gates and Naidu Review Agricultural Tech in Andhra Pradesh

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, along with Chief Minister Chandrababu, visited an agricultural field in Undavalli on Monday. During the visit, they examined produce grown using natural farming practices.

According to the Andhra Pradesh CMO, officials briefed them on the various technological interventions being implemented in the state's agricultural sector. The presentation highlighted the integration of Artificial Intelligence and other advanced tools to improve crop monitoring, enhance productivity, and support farmers with timely advisory services.

CM Praises Farmers for Adopting Modern Technology

Highlighting the state's progress on X, the Chief Minister Naidu lauded Andhra Pradesh farmers for balancing traditional practices with modern technology. He claimed that the state is delivering precise AI-generated advisories to farmers based on their specific crops, market prices, and soil conditions. "I am proud of our farmers, who are at the forefront of adopting technology while honouring our traditions. We shared a glimpse of this with Mr Gates in Undavalli today. He was given a traditional welcome, followed by a demonstration of drone use in farming. Andhra Pradesh is delivering AI-generated, precise advisories to farmers based on their crops, market prices, and soil conditions. We are also actively promoting natural farming and sustainable agricultural practices. #APWelcomesBillGates," said Naidu.

Naidu Presents 'Swarna Andhra 2047' Vision, Explores Collaboration

Additionally, recalling his initial meeting with the company's co-founder in 1997, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that he presented his vision for "Swarna Andhra 2047 to Bill Gates." He also explored opportunities to collaborate with the Gates Foundation to empower the state's people and improve their overall quality of life.

"In 1997, I first met Mr Bill Gates and presented my vision for IT. What began as a conversation about building a technology ecosystem has evolved into a broader mission to use innovation to transform governance and improve lives at scale. Today at the Secretariat in Amaravati, I presented my vision for Swarna Andhra 2047, during which our ministers and secretaries also interacted with him. We discussed our priority sectors and explored avenues for collaboration with the Gates Foundation to empower our people and enhance their quality of life," said Naidu. (ANI)