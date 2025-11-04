Eight people died and several were injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Officials confirmed the death toll and stated that rescue operations are underway for those trapped and critically injured.

The death toll in the Bilaspur train accident has risen to eight, while several other people were injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said. Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal said that the accident was of a serious nature, with several people trapped and many critically injured. "A total of eight people have lost their lives in this accident. Two people are still stuck here.16-17 people are in serious condition. This is a big accident. Everyone is present here and we are carrying out rescue operations," he said.

Railways' Response and Helpline Numbers

Meanwhile, Vipul Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Southeast Central Railways, said that the injured passengers are receiving immediate medical attention. The South East Central Railway issued emergency helpline numbers to assist families and passengers in view of the train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. The helpline numbers for Champa Junction, Rajgarh, and Pendra Road are 808595652, 975248560, and 8294730162, respectively. For the accident site, the railways have issued two helpline numbers: 9752485499, 8602007202.

Accident Details and Rescue Operations

Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal informed ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. "The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway," DC Agrawal said.

Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Shukla said that there are people feared dead in the accident, and rescue operations were underway to evacuate the injured. He added that the rescue teams were trying to rescue an individual who had been trapped inside. "A MEMU train and a goods train collided, in which some people have been injured. The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to rescue a person trapped inside," IG Shukla told ANI.

Officials stated that the railways have mobilised all resources, and measures are being taken to treat the injured. They said that the MEMU train coach hit a goods train near Bilaspur station at about 4 pm. (ANI)