A motorcyclist had an accident at actor Vijay's TVK roadshow in Karaikudi, where others rode without helmets. Making his electoral debut, Vijay criticized the DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliances, alleging they are united to stop him from coming to power.

Accident at Vijay's Roadshow

A motorcyclist met with an accident during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's roadshow in Karaikudi, Sivaganga district, on Friday.

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Visuals showed the motorcyclist skidding and falling as the cavalcade proceeded.

Several other motorcyclists were seen riding without helmets and clicking selfies on the stretch of road they were travelling on.

Political Contest Heats Up in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

Vijay Slams DMK, BJP-AIADMK Alliances

Earlier on Wednesday, Vijay called the DMK-led bloc "cash box alliance," and recognised the BJP-AIADMK alliance as synonymous.

Addressing a public meeting in Tirunelveli ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the TVK chief alleged that both the DMK and the BJP blocs aim to prevent him from coming to power, stating that he has exposed "many corrupt practices they were involved in."

"The DMK alliance and the BJP alliance may appear separate on the outside. But in reality, if you look within, both are the same. Their single objective is to ensure that Vijay does not come forward to work for you, does not stand with you. Ever since I entered politics, I have exposed the many corrupt practices they were involved in. As a result, they have been unable to continue as before. That is why they are angry with me today. All their political calculations and alliance arithmetic have been buried," he said.

"Even the so-called "cash-box alliance" that relied on money power has now collapsed. Today, there is even doubt whether members within the alliance will vote for one another. That is the condition of the DMK alliance. The situation in the BJP-led alliance is even worse. That is why both these alliances are angry with me, and there is a reason for that anger," he added. (ANI)