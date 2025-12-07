A 28-year-old man in Bijnor tragically ended his life and those of his two young children, aged 5 and 3, by consuming poison. The incident followed a heated domestic argument with his wife.

In a heartbreaking incident that has left an entire village in shock, a 28-year-old man from Bijnor allegedly poisoned his two young children before taking his own life following a dispute with his wife. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday in Mubarakpur Khurd village under the Heempur police station limits.

Tension at Home Turns Into Tragedy

According to police, the deceased, identified as Babu Ram, had been struggling with ongoing marital disagreements. His wife, who had recently returned from her brother’s wedding, had reportedly argued with him again on Saturday morning. Family members told officials that tensions had been simmering for several days.

Children Taken to the Forest, Never Returned

In a distressed state, Babu Ram took his two children, Deepanshu (5) and Harshika (3), to a nearby forest on Saturday afternoon. Police believe he first poisoned the children and then consumed poison himself.

Villagers discovered the three after a group went into the forest to collect firewood and found the children unresponsive. They immediately alerted others and rushed all three to a Chandpur-based private hospital.

Doctors Could Not Save Them

The young children were declared brought dead. Babu Ram, who was found unconscious, succumbed later in the evening despite medical efforts.

Police Begin Detailed Investigation

The police have sent all three bodies for post-mortem examinations. Babu Ram’s father informed officers that his son had been under emotional strain due to ongoing disagreements at home. Babu Ram earned his living by selling vegetables on a rickshaw and, according to relatives, had been visibly disturbed over the past few days.

"It appears that Babu Ram consumed poison along with his children. All three have died. An in-depth investigation is underway," said SP Rural Dr Prakash Kumar, adding that initial findings point to a domestic dispute as the trigger.